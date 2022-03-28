Tokyo reports 4,544 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 4,544 new coronavirus cases, down 3,300 from Sunday and up 689 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, up one from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,200), Hyogo (962), Mie (402), Okinawa (362), Kagoshima (330), Fukushima (310), Gunma (302), Gifu (255), Okayama (255), Oita (249), Miyazaki (184), Yamagata (156), Fukui (156), Iwate (154), Akita (152) and Kagawa (151).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

