Tokyo reports 4,561 news coronavirus cases; 1,829 in Okinawa

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 4,561 new coronavirus cases, up 510 from Friday and up 3,337 from last Saturday.
Of the total, 1,743 are in their 20s, 759 in their 30s, 568 in their 40s and 568 aged between 10 and 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 233, up 12 from Friday.
The Okinawan prefectural government reported 1,829 new coronavirus cases, up 233 from Friday. However, a further 282 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.
Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hiroshima (1,212), Hyogo (1,191), Kyoto (725), Hokkaido (695), Gunma (319), Niigata (284), Gifu (251), Shiga (239) and Okayama (218).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
9 Comments
Login to comment
klausdorth
4.561 on a Saturday?
Up 3.337 compared with last Saturday .... this will never end!
Most of them in their 20s, must be the result of "becoming an adult day"?
V.M.
The vaccine isn't effective, clearly.
nonu6976
thats a 300% increase from last Saturday - lets just assume we only get a 100% increase next Saturday - we are basically at 10,000.
Iron Lad
No worry, it seems the situation is turning around.
nonu6976
Well, if you got it several months ago, then no, it's not very effective at stopping you from catching omicron. If you get a booster, you are much better protected, but for whatever reason, Japan has been very slow to roll them out.
Reckless
No precedent for numbers climbing much higher so they will slam the breaks on testing somehow.
nonu6976
Even medical staff haven't managed to get their booster shots yet - absolutely ridiculous.
falseflagsteve
It will peak soon enough and be over. The symptoms for the vast majority are mild. This affects the upper airways, not damaging the lungs which can also cause damage to other organs.
Everyone will catch this and it will pass soon. Japan is a low obesity country with citizens in general good health, panic and fear mongering is unnecessary and unwelcome.
CommodoreFlag
So I know one of today's cases (second person I've known to actually get coronavirus in Japan).
Symptoms are flu-like, was easy for her to get tested, and now she's on the mend and will get a few days off work for it. Doesn't sound so bad for the large majority of healthy people. Be healthy, exercise, keep yourself in a good mental state by doing the things you love and being with the people you love as much as you can, probably read less doom and gloom news, get vaccinated to prevent serious symptoms.
If you don't want to get it at all, the only surefire way of doing so is to lock yourself up for a few years until the pandemic exhausts itself. Your choice.