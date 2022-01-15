Tokyo reports 4,561 news coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 25,744

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 4,561 new coronavirus cases, up 510 from Friday and up 3,337 from last Saturday.
Of the total, 1,743 are in their 20s, 759 in their 30s, 568 in their 40s and 568 aged between 10 and 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 233, up 12 from Friday.
The Okinawan prefectural government reported 1,829 new coronavirus cases, up 233 from Friday. However, a further 282 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 25,744, the highest figure since Aug 20. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (3,692), Kanagawa (1,538), Aichi (1,480), Hiroshima (1,212), Hyogo (1,191), Saitama (1,173), Fukuoka (1,098), Chiba (945), Kyoto (725), Hokkaido (695), Shizuoka (488), Kumamoto (413), Gunma (319), Niigata (284), Ibaraki (256), Gifu (251), Shiga (239), Yamaguchi (220), Okayama (218), Nagasaki (207), Mie (206), Tochigi (203), Saga (171), Kagoshima (166), Nara (160), Wakayama (157), Aomori (143), Ehime (158), Aomori (143) and Miyazaki (137).
Six coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.
47 Comments
klausdorth
4.561 on a Saturday?
Up 3.337 compared with last Saturday .... this will never end!
Most of them in their 20s, must be the result of "becoming an adult day"?
nonu6976
thats a 300% increase from last Saturday - lets just assume we only get a 100% increase next Saturday - we are basically at 10,000.
Iron Lad
No worry, it seems the situation is turning around.
Reckless
No precedent for numbers climbing much higher so they will slam the breaks on testing somehow.
nonu6976
Even medical staff haven't managed to get their booster shots yet - absolutely ridiculous.
falseflagsteve
It will peak soon enough and be over. The symptoms for the vast majority are mild. This affects the upper airways, not damaging the lungs which can also cause damage to other organs.
Everyone will catch this and it will pass soon. Japan is a low obesity country with citizens in general good health, panic and fear mongering is unnecessary and unwelcome.
CommodoreFlag
So I know one of today's cases (second person I've known to actually get coronavirus in Japan).
Symptoms are flu-like, was easy for her to get tested, and now she's on the mend and will get a few days off work for it. Doesn't sound so bad for the large majority of healthy people. Be healthy, exercise, keep yourself in a good mental state by doing the things you love and being with the people you love as much as you can, probably read less doom and gloom news, get vaccinated to prevent serious symptoms.
If you don't want to get it at all, the only surefire way of doing so is to lock yourself up for a few years until the pandemic exhausts itself. Your choice.
as_the_crow_flies
In the immortal words of Superman, ”Up, up and awaay...”
This is what is happening in other countries, no-one can be surprised. We can only hope that the health system doesn't collapse with staff off sick and isolating at the same time as hospitalisations spike. Which statistically they are likely to, because of the sheer infectiousness of Omicron, which means that those sick enough to need medical attention will be getting sick at the same time.
Unfortunately Japan's inaction, like failing to speed up the booster programme, and letting the usual mass midwinter rituals - New Year, Coming of Age Day, university entrance exams - go ahead as if normal, mean that this is likely to hit at the same time as peak flu season. They may have nominally prepared by having more Covid beds in hospitals, but the real shortage is likely to be of healthcare workers.
And companies failing to allow people to work from home is likely to exacerbate things.
So do all you can to avoid social contact for the next few weeks. And ignore the usual posts on here who might suggest without evidence you're somehow better off getting it. You're no way guaranteed that's the case, so unless you like playing Russian roulette with your health, do what you can to avoid getting exposed to it.
falseflagsteve
as the crow flies
We will all catch it, it’s unavoidable. Hiding away in a bunker does nothing, much like unnecessary fear mongering. Already in the UK the peak is over and cases are falling dramatically.
This is not Delta, this will be over with minimal disruptions, unnoticeable by the vast majority.
Nihon Tora
Just take a look at the data coming out of the UK, which is already a few weeks ahead of us in this (and also SA which is a few weeks more). Omicron appears to be less dangerous on a case-by-case basis than the common flu - possibly significantly so. Numbers of infected rose spectacularly to a level 2 to 3 times greater than at any point in the pandemic and are now falling and already hospitalizations have leveled off at a level much lower than at previous peaks. The number or serious cases has actually fallen slightly and it is more than likely that most of those are due to delta, which is now being pushed out by omicron. Deaths have increased (up to around 230/day compared to around 110/day a couple of weeks back), but that is "deaths within 30 days of a positive test" - no doubt many of those were just incidental because of the sheer number of people infected. Deaths with COVID-19 listed as a cause of death on the death certificate are actually at their lowest level since July. In a bad flu season, such as that 4 or 5 years ago, deaths of flu were up to 400 per day. Omicron is just not the disease that delta and the other variants were and once this big peak of cases is passed, probably before Easter, we should be looking to get rid of all remaining restrictions and getting our lives back to normal, not a "new normal", the normal that we had pre COVID-19.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Here's my big question: These numbers mean nothing until Tokyo goes above 6000; will the government allow that to happen? Think back to the 5th Wave last year and no matter how bad things looked (people were dying at home it was so bad) magically the daily tally never broke the magic 6000.
Is Tokyo still requiring multiple symptoms to get free tests? Are there enough tests for people who want them? Are people who are getting tested actually experiencing any symptoms, or are they being pushed to for their job?
V.M.
nonu6976
@redmango,
Sorry mate, I'm not an idiot so don't try and spew your anti-vax lies at me.
thelonius
I wonder why the number of serious cases in Tokyo is low relative to the rest of the country?
R. T.
thelonius
There have been over 16,000 confirmed cases since January 5 (in reality, probably 10 times that). And of that number, a total of 4 in the ICU, and a grand total of 1 death. One!
I know there are probably more deaths to come, as they lag cases. But I think it's time we put all this in perspective.
Ashley Shiba
My friend's daughter and her partner both got COVID this week. The daughter had her shots and booster and her partner he had only 2 shots and her daughter is only having mild symptoms but her partner is suffering a great deal with fevers, chills and the list goes on. This is a fact, what choice you make about getting the vaccine or not and or a booster or not the best of luck.
Foreigner In Tokyo
I'm sure as the weekend is now upon us, COVID cases are going to "decrease" on Sunday and Monday, and potentially Tuesday. If they don't, that will be a really bad sign.
Walking around Tokyo today, I was not surprised to see tons of people out and about, oblivious to what's going on. Of course almost all of them were young people, just like before. Does anyone else feel upset that it's the elderly who are being "victimized" in all of this? They're all being forced to stay indoors because of risk factors.
Sorry but that is just dangerous disinformation completely contradicted by scientific facts, antivaxxer groups are desperate now that the vaccines have proved completely how useful they are at preventing deaths and other negative consequences from the pandemic, so false information such as this are their last resort.
Might I point you to Dr. Stephanie Seneff from MIT who is discussing the COVID vaccines, prions, and the potential link to Parkinson's Disease. Her segment begins around the 37 minute mark:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/general-assembly-meeting-january-3-2022/
I'd most curious what those who are rushing to get boosters and eager to give their kids vaccines think about this.
iraira
Steven Mccarthy
falseflagsteve
CommodoreFlag
I find him pretty consistent. He thinks people should choose for themselves whether to get vaccinated or not. Sound science? You'll have to be more specific and cite some examples - science is a rather large field and concrete conclusions are only reached after lengthy discussions. I don't think he's singled out "fat foreigners" as you say but people who are overweight/obese are physiologically inclined to suffer worse symptoms than those of healthy weight. He's always said the vulnerable should get vaccines. Why would he get banned over any of that?
iraira
WilliB
....and that is the information in the article that counts. Being "infected" with Omicron means nothing.
Nibek32
4 people hospitalized and 1 death in a city of 13+ million. This is not really an issue. If human life is a concern, there are other places to focus on. Ie more people are dying from jumping out of buildings.
diagonalslip
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Friday
Meiyouwenti
Now the omicron variant has turned out to be as deadly as the common flu.
Steven Mccarthy
Don’t be fooled by the false flag… click on his profile and read … then read more and more … tells fear mongers to get out and enjoy life while all he does is sit here contradicting himself all day long . Look at all of his time stamps. Vitamin D? And yesterday… he’s a Dr. 10 year olds don’t die from Covid? In Japan? Japan does NOT report the death of children. Keep spreading it clown . Then go back , login your “partners” acct and find that one who agrees with you.
3RENSHO
Thomas Goodtime
Completely due to people not behaving as they should in public. Rammed coffee shops i saw on the way to the supermarket. No masks.
Loads of maskless or people (men) not wearing masks properly on the train, also.
WilliB
virusrex
So would you call the European Medicines Agency an "antivaxxer group"? Because they have warned against the repeated use of "boosters" as that poses the risk of overloading people's immune systems.
Please clarify.
falseflagsteve
Steven
Dear oh dear, you seem incredibly upset by my comments. Please show where I have contradicted myself, BTW Vitamin D is good to take in the winter, more essential fo black people than white actually, that’s scientific fact.
The government deaths figures from Covid are available to all and no under 10 year olds have passed away from Covid.
falseflagsteve
WilliB
I asked the ‘expert” similar earlier but he seems to have gone away.
WilliB
falseflagsteve
You mean the Virus King? Lets ask him again when he reappears. Calling the European Medicines Agency an "antivaxxer group" sounds interesting, to say the least.
falseflagsteve
WilliB
Yes, that’s the chap.The one who claims to only follow the science.
Monty
Completely due to people not behaving as they should in public. Rammed coffee shops i saw on the way to the supermarket.
What is the problem with that?
Are we not getting told every day that we are protected by an effective vaccine???
Or is that what we are getting told wrong?*
Monty
Completely due to people not behaving as they should in public. Rammed coffee shops i saw on the way to the supermarket.
What is the problem with that?
Are we not getting told every day that we are protected by an effective vaccine???
Or is that what we are getting told wrong?
*
falseflagsteve
Monty
You're correct of course and I wonder how exactly people are supposed to behave when they go out? Should we discourage social intercourse, ban people from meeting and having a chat? I’m getting concerned with what people want.
Maybe it is the New Normal of eternal mask wearing and distancing that I’ve read that some wish for
Haaa Nemui
All the antivaxxers have jumped on an announcement by the EMA. Why’s that?
Andy
Great news, herd immunity here we come.
virusrex
No you are not, even since Delta appeared the information is clear, vaccination reduces very importantly the negative consequences of the disease, but it is not as effective as reducing the infection. So vaccination is only one part of the measures needed to avoid the spreading. This has been endlessly repeated everywhere togheter with the effect of boosters.
Pretending right now you are being told something different is not a credible excuse.
Have they? with what data exactly? I see headlines saying it, only for the text of the article to be completely different. If you have a reference to the data that even indicate it then it could be believable. Of course it will also have to include the part where "vaccines do not save lives" which is the much more serious lie being included in the quote.
The reports from countries affected by it are very different from "nothing" South Africa estimates around 10,000 lives lost to the variant, calling those lives "nothing" is just being in denial and being too self centered.
See the deaths of the common flu during this last season, you will find this comparison is completely false, even something that is relatively mild can be a huge disaster if enough people is infected.
Using false information and debunked pseudo-arguments? that is not deciding what to do, it is deceiving others to justify making irrational choices pretending they are not.
falseflagsteve
Virusex
Please show one thing I’ve posted that is false information? I don’t deceive others at all
As always you believe the experts you wish to, actual evidence is irrelevant