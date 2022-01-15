Tokyo reports 4,561 news coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 25,744

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 4,561 new coronavirus cases, up 510 from Friday and up 3,337 from last Saturday.

Of the total, 1,743 are in their 20s, 759 in their 30s, 568 in their 40s and 568 aged between 10 and 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 233, up 12 from Friday.

The Okinawan prefectural government reported 1,829 new coronavirus cases, up 233 from Friday. However, a further 282 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 25,744, the highest figure since Aug 20. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (3,692), Kanagawa (1,538), Aichi (1,480), Hiroshima (1,212), Hyogo (1,191), Saitama (1,173), Fukuoka (1,098), Chiba (945), Kyoto (725), Hokkaido (695), Shizuoka (488), Kumamoto (413), Gunma (319), Niigata (284), Ibaraki (256), Gifu (251), Shiga (239), Yamaguchi (220), Okayama (218), Nagasaki (207), Mie (206), Tochigi (203), Saga (171), Kagoshima (166), Nara (160), Wakayama (157), Aomori (143), Ehime (158), Aomori (143) and Miyazaki (137).

Six coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.

