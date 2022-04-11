Tokyo reports 4,562 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 4,562 new coronavirus cases, down 3,464 from Sunday and up 178 from last Monday.

By age group, 885 cases were in their 20s, 828 in their 30s and 735 in their 40s, while 615 were aged between 10 and 19, and 776 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 28, one down from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,551), Hyogo (991), Okinawa (577), Kyoto (539), Niigata (509), Nagano (506), Okayama (433), Tochigi (415), Fukushima (395), Gifu (394), Kagoshima (378), Mie (364), Miyazaki (329), Oita (326), Ishikawa (273), Gunma (224), Fukui (197), Nagasaki (192), Kagawa (173) and Ehime (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

