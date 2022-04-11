Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 4,562 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 4,562 new coronavirus cases, down 3,464 from Sunday and up 178 from last Monday.

By age group, 885 cases were in their 20s, 828 in their 30s and 735 in their 40s, while 615 were aged between 10 and 19, and 776 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 28, one down from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,551), Hyogo (991), Okinawa (577), Kyoto (539), Niigata (509), Nagano (506), Okayama (433), Tochigi (415), Fukushima (395), Gifu (394), Kagoshima (378), Mie (364), Miyazaki (329), Oita (326), Ishikawa (273), Gunma (224), Fukui (197), Nagasaki (192), Kagawa (173) and Ehime (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


Still high numbers for Okinawa. It is not over.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Just a special thank you to the person who posted a news link last week in the comments that highlighted omicron having a far lower mortality than earlier strains.

Spring is here and it is great to be able to get out and enjoy life! Hopefully the tourism travel can restart soon too.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Up and up and up. No freedom in sight. The future is bleak.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Sadly the fear associated with case numbers continues to place Japan in the dark ages.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What freedom are you talking about? There have been no meaningful checks on movement sine the start of the pandemic. Just half @sst plastic screens, a million rules, and refusal to acknowledge that this virus is basically aerosol transmitted. So the quasi stuff makes a small dent in the (inaccurate numbers), but as soon as we take our foot off the brakes, up it goes again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

