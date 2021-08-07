Tokyo reports 4,566 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 15,753

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 4,566 new coronavirus cases, up 51 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3,893.

People in their 20s (1,467 cases), their 30s (982), their 40s (675) and their 50s (543) accounted for the highest numbers, while 626 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 150, up nine from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,068, up 48 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 15,753. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,893), Saitama (1,449), Osaka (1,123), Chiba (1,075), Fukuoka (742), Okinawa (548), Hyogo (503), Aichi (459), Hokkaido (347), Kyoto (271), Ibaraki (256), Shizuoka (236), Gunma (182), Tochigi (164), Kumamoto (151), Okayama (120), Shiga (117), Hiroshima (117), Miyagi (106), Fukushima (99), Nara (97), Mie (83), Niigata (82), Ishikawa (82) and Yamanashi (79).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 14.

