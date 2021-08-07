Tokyo reports 4,566 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 15,753

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 4,566 new coronavirus cases, up 51 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3,893.
People in their 20s (1,467 cases), their 30s (982), their 40s (675) and their 50s (543) accounted for the highest numbers, while 626 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 150, up nine from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,068, up 48 from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 15,753. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,893), Saitama (1,449), Osaka (1,123), Chiba (1,075), Fukuoka (742), Okinawa (548), Hyogo (503), Aichi (459), Hokkaido (347), Kyoto (271), Ibaraki (256), Shizuoka (236), Gunma (182), Tochigi (164), Kumamoto (151), Okayama (120), Shiga (117), Hiroshima (117), Miyagi (106), Fukushima (99), Nara (97), Mie (83), Niigata (82), Ishikawa (82) and Yamanashi (79).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 14.
Pukey2
Another ordinary day in Tokyo?
Stefan Drapeaufaux
Nothing to see here, all cases are down, no young people are going to be affected unless they're grossly fat and every single person in Japan has had six vaccinations. Mr Suga said so.
Now when's the izakaya open?
Antiquesaving
4000 fewer tests more cases.
Amazing how testing is predictable.
Seems people don't get as sick Saturday and Sunday
willie_html
UK and USA are countries.
Tokyo is a CITY.
Jim
Today number at 4566 - this number is 508 more than last week (last week number was 4058).
For the whole week the number is at 27,251 versus last week number of 20,440 - weekly increase of over 6,811 approx 33% increase on weekly basis.
On another related news between Jan 2020 to Jun 2021 there were 536 people confirmed deaths who died outside of medical facilities and were confirmed positive for corona virus - not much coverage on this news (link below) -
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210806/p2a/00m/0na/017000c
P. Smith
Would the numbers be this high now if the government had been competent in getting us the vaccine?
Steve
96% of COVID-19 deaths in Japan have been those aged 60+.
With the majority of this population now vaccinated, the number of deaths will remain low even as cases exponentially grow amongst young people. One can assume that the number of actual cases is 10-20x times higher than reported, yet the streets aren't overflowing with dead bodies.
Larr Flint
I think we got to the top here. The government is doing all it can to prevent the spread of this pandemic.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Would the numbers be this high now if the government had been competent in getting us the vaccine?
Probably not, but then they wouldn't be the government in that case!
klausdorth
People always quote the "low" number of deaths.
Remember, those are the numbers provided by the government.
How about those who die at home and don't appear in the statistics?
How about those who suffer from long lasting respiratory problems, organ failures and so on?
Anyone care talking about that? Probably not, because for those who want to believe it everything looks more or less like the flu.
Michael O’ Dereiter
I think we got to the top here. The government is doing all it can to prevent the spread of this pandemic.
Funny, I recall another poster who uses the exact same words and has the exact same message every day.
How peculiar.
snowymountainhell
Not to worry @P.Smith 5:06p. Suga & his ‘crack’ team ‘are on it’, as we speak !! - Related headline follows:
Re: @5:06pm: “Would the numbers be this high now if the government had been competent in getting us the vaccine?”
hatsufred
I will not respond to the silly comments today.
Would the numbers be this high now if the government had been competent in getting us the vaccine?
answer - NO
Jim
Interesting read on TIME magazine about Restaurants defying latest SOE norms and how residents are frustrated about being asked to stay in home but Olympics happening at the same time - link below
Japan's COVID-19 Strategy Relied on Trust. Holding the Olympics Shattered It at the Worst Possible Time
Gives good idea why/how the numbers are increasing and will continue to do so as experts like Omi have said that Tokyo has not yet reached the peak for this 5th wave...
Jim
Another news on Asahi about so called "Bubble" for athletes - which has been breached and no more valid - out in open but no action for defaulters
"Akihabara a hot destination despite Olympic ‘bubble’ restrictions"
Link below -
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14413295
Jim
Missed the link for TIME magazine article mentioned above - cannot edit previous post so adding this new one
https://time.com/6088006/japan-olympics-covid-19/
hatsufred
Nibek32
If anyone says ‘do as I say not as I do’ then I complain, but then I am not Japanese
FizzBit
I’m sure it’s all good if I identify as vaccinated.
Fuzzy
Perhaps someone needs to explain to you what "majority" means.
Ashley Shiba
The number has risen to an alarming rate and only rose after the Olympics started and yet Suga says there is no connection between the two. The IOC leader is so proud of how the Olympics went. Really? The IOC and Suga promised a COVID free Olympics, and yet, 256 plus athletes got the COVID that includes the Greek swim team that all had to go into isolation. And still, they are going to move forward with the handicap Olympics these people are the most vulnerable physically and yet there is no mention of stopping it. When do the IOC, Suga and the rest of the world who are sending these athletes here put a stop to this madness???????
Oxycodin
haha you think the adverage dailyh is nearing 5000 i bet you its at over 10000 in tokyo all you need to do is ride the damn trains in Tokyo if you want to catch Covid virus its than plain and simple guys. i dont beleive the numbers.
dagon
@dagon
Japan’s response to the pandemic has been extremely successful when you compare it to other countries around the world. They have balanced the line of not completely shutting everything down while keeping the numbers relatively low.
The "balance" of the government response has been everything in service of Japan Inc.: From the Olympics, to GoTo to corporate subsidies. And scraps to the public. So you could say their is "balance" like when you have 100 on one side and 0 on the other, it balances out to 50.
People like you just complain about everything and hold the government to a standard that no country can achieve. Get off your high horse and do something besides cry in comment threads.
Conservatives like you are the most self-unaware people around and are masters at owning yourself. So I will just leave your comment there and done.
Steve
Perhaps someone needs to teach you reading comprehension. [Majority of "this" (referring to age 60+) population].
Nibek32
@dagon
I’m a liberal. You speculate too much. Get it together and stop screaming at the sky.
dagon
@dagon
I’m a liberal. You speculate too much. Get it together and stop screaming at the sky.
Some do seem to be losing a grip on rational discourse. I will leave others to decide.
falseflagsteve
steve
Great points, honest and factual
We see surging cases but deaths remain low as do severe cases comparing to pre vaccine times. Most of the elderly are protected now, they are the most vulnerable.
Long Covid will not present a huge problem, a very small minority have effects that last more than a few weeks, most of these are obese people, not many of those in Japan.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Three things:
Regarding the Asahi link someone posted (https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14413295), I have been to Akihabara several times in the past two weeks and have seen multiple groups like the ones described, complete with the IDs around their necks. None of them were wearing masks. Sounds like this is a common thing, and it's really alarming.
Do these numbers even matter? Have they ever? I have seen numerous points about how private hospitals and clinics don't report their data to the government because they are not required to. So putting aside the disgustingly low testing numbers to begin with, what if 80% of people getting tested are doing so at private clinics?Is there any reason people cling to Tokyo numbers as if the city is somehow detached from the rest of Kanto? How many tens of millions of people live outside Tokyo and commute to it or through it every single day? At the very least Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba need to be combined when assessing things.
Fuzzy
@Steve
You got me. Only skimmed your post.
Since I'm here again, I might as well counter with it's not all about deaths. Long covid is a cause for concern. Also, you've acknowledged that cases are likely far higher than reported. Do you also acknowledge that while dead bodies may not be littering the streets, deaths may also be under-reported by some factor?
Steve
I acknowledge that deaths are probably under-reported to some degree, but cases are likely under-reported an order of magnitude higher. End result being a lower proportion of deaths/serious cases as a percentage of total cases.
Hakman
I wonder how many died with the COVID in Japan today.
The article doesn't say, so I guess it was a low number.
After all, the media's rule of thumb is, "If it doesn't bleed, it doesn't lead."
I honestly am not too concerned with the number of cases. The number of hospitalizations and, more importantly, the number of deaths are what really count.
Especially when the vast majority of new cases involve non-elderly people, for a virus whose fatality victims are quite predominantly the elderly.
falseflagsteve
Hakman
Good points as usual.
Tristris
Yet again I have been proved correct, deaths remain very low despite rising numbers. The weakest are almost all protected. Covid as a major problem is on the way out almost worldwide and definitely in Japan.
Zoroto
What are you talking about?
Severe cases in Tokyo are at 150. The all time high is 160 on Jan 20.
Severe cases almost tripled (that'a 3x for you), in less than 1 month.
There is serious concerns that hospital capacity will be overwhelmed and non-COVID patients will suffer.
Waywardnihon
While deaths do remain low at this stage, severe cases, both for the Tokyo Metro area and nationally, are no longer low compared to 'pre-vaccine times'; in fact, they are both approaching record numbers (160 for Tokyo, 1413 nationally).
Reckless
Wow! Are you commenting yourself via the other account? That shows commitment. We have to live with the situation. Get vaccinated and keep your guard up. If you get seriously infected expect an 8 hour ambulance ride trying to find a hospital to accept you.
falseflagsteve
It seems people are missing or ignoring my points. In relation to case numbers the severe numbers are very low and as we see from the daily deaths, very few end up as fatalities. People can fear monger as much as they wish but things are under control. I notice a large amount of those people bang on about Long Covid instead now. When that’s shown to be an exaggeration and doesn’t happen, what will they come up with next to prove their pint?
Slayer
It's only the beginning. You won't be saying that in 2 months.
falseflagsteve
Slayer
No, this is the end unless a much deadlier variant appears which is highly unlikely
Tristis Quepe
It seems people are missing or ignoring my points.
Well, you're ignoring the fact that I just demonstrated, using those "clear, rational facts" you like so much, that you claimed, on June 23, that cases were going down nationwide. It's in my posting history. I have quoted it several times over the past couple of days because I knew you were going to shift the goalposts once again.
The internet remembers things.
You can obfuscate as much as you want. You are wrong on the facts. That's all there is to it.
falseflagsteve
Tristris
Yeah, I stated facts that the numbers were falling. Unless I said that cases will never rise again, your constant reference to my old posts are irrelevant.
Tristis Quepe
Yeah, I stated facts that the numbers were falling. Unless I said that cases will never rise again, your constant reference to my old posts are irrelevant.
The second part of that post reads:
*Fear mongering is unnecessary and unwanted, we’ve got this beaten, *may be slight ups and downs but no more serious issues.
I assume that a jump from 619 to 4-5 thousand fits your definition of "slight ups and downs"
Derek Grebe
4566 positives out of 10,900 tests.
This is out of control.
Fuzzy
The only thing you have “proved” is your resolve to post the same narrow set of facts that suit your goals. We get it. You need people to get back to normal ASAP.
n1k1
If the SoE + Vaccinated old people isn't enough what else can Japan do I wonder ? What is the vaccination rate these days ?
gerry
spring last year in Hyogo, was full lockdown - all retail closed(except supermarkets, pharmacies & convenience stores), double masking, or mask & face shield.....maybe we should be there again...better than having people die at home (so far 8 in August in Tokyo). where is the vaccine? spend billions of taxpayer dollars on the olympics - did not have the ability to to line up vaccine?
Antiquesaving
Some here keep saying mass testing isn't needed and that infection rates don't matter because Japanese/Tokyo do "Targeted testing"
In what univers does targeted testing follow a precise pattern.
Tokyo on Mondays tests 16 to 18 thousand then drops by about 3,000 each consecutive day leading to Friday ( today's results) of 10,000 and today (tomorrow's results ) 5 to 6 thousand and Sunday 3,000.
Unless Japan has the most accommodating virus in the world that is so polite bit follows the exact same pattern each week this is not targeted testing.
This is controlled testing, manipulated testing.
Let's get real if this data was presented for peer review it wou6 be laughed at.
falseflagsteve
gerry
There have been no lockdowns in Japan. Yes, the first lockdown people were afraid because they were led to believe Covid was far more deadly than it is. Now, from living as normal, they see they are in little danger. Life continues, vaccines are given and the majority carry on and are happy.
virusrex
People were warned about an easily spread disease that had fatal consequences, there is nothing false about it, the disease IS deadly even if you personally don't want to believe it. If the experts have continued warning people about it they are simply much more worth of trust than nameless people in the internet that think differently.
Which Japanese experts share your opinion that the majority can simply live normally? none?
falseflagsteve
8.07 pm comment I meant to say first SOE not lockdown.
falseflagsteve
virusrex
The public were warned if hundreds of thousands of deaths from Covid, it doesn’t happen. Do you have to go in constantly bout ‘experts’, which ones? The ones who claimed the Olympics would lead to tens of thousands of deaths, the ones who said vaccines will lead to freedom for all in the west? The experts who say masks help, yeh exports who say they don’t? You can lick and choose what a you like but we see the ‘experts’ are not infallible no change their opinions constantly. Their judgement has not been proved too good so far on the whole
virusrex
Obviously because the warning was about the worst case scenario if nothing was done to prevent it, obviously something actually was done (else you would be complaining about literally nothing).
Exaggerating much? how about a link for those supposed experts? obviously is not like you are just pulling false things out of thin air and pretending the experts were the ones saying it so, right? When you search for those links you will find what was actually in the warnings and recommendations. (hint, they are completely different from your misrepresentations).
Wow, science advances, probably a very strange concept for people that live desperately trying to reject it, at the beginning of the pandemic there was no data that masks were useful against it, this changed and the recommendations improved, thinking scientists would need to have all the knowledge from the beginning is nonsense.
Nothing is infallible in the world, but science is still the best way we have to find out things that are actually true, do you want to know what is much more likely to be wrong than science? opposite opinions without any data to support them.
falseflagsteve
virusrex
Scientists haven’t been so much help so far and it’s looking likely it was them that made the virus. Yes, they made the vaccines that have saved lives, but latest UK evidence suggests they don’t stop a carrier spreading. So, we will need endless boosters for how long? Good business for some.
Tristis Quepe
Scientists haven’t been so much help so far and it’s looking likely it was them that made the virus.
You've gone completely over the edge.
You've been proven wrong on your claims about case numbers, both normal and severe.
Now you're just straight up delusional.
It would actually be easy to pity you if you weren't so completely unlikable.
Jtsnose
For Those Seeking Vaccination Sites in Japan,
https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
Find an inoculation venue| Corona Vaccine Navi | Ministry of Health, (mhlw.go.jp)