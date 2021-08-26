Tokyo reports 4,704 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 4,704 new coronavirus cases, up 476 from Wednesday and 830 down from last Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,352.9.
People in their 20s (1,330 cases), their 30s (896) and their 40s (811) accounted for the highest numbers, while 809 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 276, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,974, up 10 from Wednesday.
TheTruthIsOutThere
11 deaths reported today in Tokyo (deceased between July 24 and August 23) : 3 50s, 1 60s, 2 70s, 4 80s and 1 90s.
SteveinJapan
hopefully this meaningless SOE will be the last one, and struggling restaurant/bar owners can re-open as usual in due course.
klausdorth
Still way too many infections!
Number of tests conducted?
People forced to self-isolate?
And don't forget to mention other areas, like Osaka with 2.830 new infections!
Those numbers don't lie and people should be fully aware of them!
Antiquesaving
Testing as usual down 2,000 from the original number from yesterday ( nearly 5,000 From yesterday's newly adjusted number.)
So by tomorrow's update it will be down 2,000 to 3,000 as usual.
This will also mean after tomorrow's adjustment today's testing will be 3,000 or so lower than last Thursday.
Now what a coincidence 3,000 fewer tests and we get 800 fewer cases.than last Thursday.
Now if we look at today's positivity rate we are around 30% (taking into account the projected testing numbers being adjust higher)
What is 30% of 3,000 tests not done (AKA fewer than last Thursday) oh 900, how many cases are we fewer than last week 830 .
Interesting coincidence.
Kev James
I wanna see the number of tests they have done in Tokyo before I can get excited.
Dont want to count my chickens before they hatch but could these numbers really ne falling for good in Tokyo?
But how come Osaka gets a new record high today and Aichi over 2000 for the first time ever? Are these the Obon figures coming into play I wonder…….
jder
Not really much more to say. Numbers decreasing is now the norm instead of the exception.
Antiquesaving
Kev JamesToday 05:13 pm JST
12,398 tests. It is in the pdf linked above.
Tomorrow's update will bring that to about 14,500 to 15,000 or 3,000 fewer than Thursday last week.
Going by today's positivity rate the near exact number of fewer tests needed to have 830 fewer cases
Fighto!
Correct. Numbers of tests are indeed decreasing.
tamanegi
I have no idea what to deduce from all of these numbers anymore except that according to the J media Japan has done much better at curbing the impact and number of deaths connected to the virus.
Leighton Rutt
Mr. Prime Minister! Please do something a little more conclusive than the slap on the wrist basically, as far as the current state of emergency goes, PLEASE!
According to my records for this month only, just here in Tokyo, there have been 109,893 cases. That represents 32.3% of the 327,861 cases Tokyo has had since the start of this horrible pandemic. And now also it seems to be hitting much younger people too.
Rant over-
audioboy77
I don't get the constant claims here that testing is decreasing.
7 day moving averages:
23rd 15620
16th 14942
9th 13741
2nd 13342
Of course, the 20%+ positivity rate is absurd. However it peaked on 15th August at 23.8% and yesterday was at 20.7%. I'm not saying that's a significant decrease, it's not. But its not going up. So I don't see the evidence for decreasing testing nor increasing under-detection either. (Under detection is for sure huge, I'm just saying I don't see an argument for its increasing).
For sure, the situation is dire, and the govt has done the worst job imaginable. However, it does look like this wave has peaked, and if they continue to get the vaccinations out at a good pace we may not see another like this (unless more awful mutations, which admittedly wouldn't be surprising).
jder
@audioboy
You are absolutely correct. Delta surges like the one we have seen for the last month or so, are not infinite. They have a distinct curve. As inept as the gov't is, their mentality was to ride out the storm, and wait for it to pass for the sake of the economy. Arguably, after seeing these falling numbers, they made the right choice.
Derek Grebe
With 12,389 tests carried out yesterday, I make that pretty close to a 38% positivity rate.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Where did you get those numbers ?
Jimizo
Let’s hope so.
The key factor in getting back to normal is the strain on the health system.
Get vaccinated when you can.
joffy
Where are the Obon explosion of cases, deaths, and serious illness that so many predicted? They don't random test in Japan so testing is low because fewer people are presenting with symptoms. There is no such thing as a "positivity rate" in Japan since there is no random testing. Look at the hard data we know.
Doc
Sooner or later the science will overtake the narrative.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-21/science-can-t-keep-up-with-virus-creating-worry-for-vaccinated
*“Anecdotes tell us what the data can’t: Vaccinated people appear to be getting the coronavirus at a surprisingly high rate. But exactly how often isn’t clear, nor is it certain how likely they are to spread the virus to others. “*
A mere month or more ago such statements found in these couple of mainstream media articles would get a person possibly suspended from Facebook or Twitter.
But they underscore just how 'experimental' the whole scenario is, despite governments in a number of places now mandating COVID-19 vaccines, with boosters just around the corner and already being implemented in some places (with Israel previously being the first) on a mass scale.
Even The Daily Beast, which has spent much of the pandemic shaming the 'vaccine hesitant' is now admitting that "ultra-vaxxed" Israel is now seeing numbers of infections skyrocket.
Flu season is coming at you faster than you think. And for many, it may be the first time they actually started thinking.
Antiquesaving
You don't?
Really?
Well let's see have you looked at the charts provided by Tokyo gov?
It is quite clear that This weeks testing is lower than last week's.
Drop the 7 day magic moving average Joke the Tokyo give uses as it makes no sense in any other place but the Tokyo government head.
Just look at today 12,398 tests now we know that will increase as more information comes in and that increase is always between 2,000 and 3000.
That brings today's testing to 14,500~15,000
Thursday last week it was 18,000
Today's positivity rate is about 30%
What is 30% of 3,000 fewer tests?
900.
How many fewer cases do we have today compared to last Thursday? 830.
But we are supposed to believe lowering the testing has nothing to do with lower cases numbers.
Ingvar
Approve the Chinese and Russian vaccines and give us a choice or Japan is another Israel just in time for winter.
Ingvar
So 38% of people sickened with flu-like symptoms have Covid. Sounds about right. What % do you expect? I'm more interested in the number or % of fully vaccinated people sicked by Covid. Any way we can get that information?
TheTruthIsOutThere
Osaka increase the daily average tests from 10,000 end of July to 17,000 now. The ratio of infections rose from 6 % to 14 %.
Same increase of daily average tests for Tokyo 10,000 to 16,500 (but the number of inhabitants is bigger). Ratio has increased from 18 % to 27 %.
Jimizo
Let’s not be disingenuous and report half of the story, eh? Let’s not put narrative and emotion over logic again. I don’t think you are addressing tabloid readers here.
Give us the breakdown of who is getting hospitalized and dying.
Get vaccinated when you can.
Antiquesaving
Derek GrebeToday 05:37 pm JST
As with every day, tomorrow it will be adjusted higher by about 3000 tests.
Yesterday's original number of tests was 14,910 adjusted that number today is 17,505 up 2,595.
So if history holds by tomorrow today's testing will be adjusted up to around 15,000
So about 30% posivity rate for today
Stephan
As of 2 weeks ago 59% were fully vaccinated and that number was rising rapidly.
TheTruthIsOutThere
As of Saturday 21, consolidated nationwide data : the average daily number of tests is reaching 173,000 (it was 110,000 one month earlier). Ratio of infections grew from 3% to 13 %.
OJ
Here are the number of positive cases by date of confirmation:
8/24 3307
8/23 3805
8/22 2093
8/21 3719
8/20 5143
8/19 4899
8/18 5594
Derek Grebe
AntiquesavingToday 05:50 pm JST
As with every day, tomorrow it will be adjusted higher by about 3000 tests.
And as if by magic, the number of positive cases will remain unchanged. As with every day.
Antiquesaving
The latest Anti vaxxers attempt at false logic.
More Vaccinated people in xyz country.
Of course those countries are vast majority vaccinated and they keep forgetting the the vaccine was never said to be 100%.
So as few people are left unvaccinated the percentage of Vaccinated that are sick increases.
Despite that unvaccinated are 6 to 9 times more likely to be seriously ill or die.
This is like saying most people injured or kill in car accidents were wearing seatbelts, so wearing a seatbelt doesn't help.
The fact most people in cars wear seatbelts and few don't wouldn't factor in if using Anti vaxxers logic.
Nadrew
It seems like age 50 and up are still accounting for 1500/day positive. Why have you stopped reporting these figures?