Tokyo reports 4,704 coronavirus cases

A worker, left, directs people to register to take the Pfizer vaccine in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 4,704 new coronavirus cases, up 476 from Wednesday and 830 down from last Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,352.9.

People in their 20s (1,330 cases), their 30s (896) and their 40s (811) accounted for the highest numbers, while 809 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 276, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,974, up 10 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today