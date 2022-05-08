Tokyo reports 4,711 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,809 new coronavirus cases, up 902 from Saturday and up 1,550 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 159, down six from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,060), Hyogo (1,977), Kyoto (1,167), Okayama (982), Mie (618), Niigata (604), Fukushima (599), Ishikawa (597), Kagawa (510), Nara (440), Gunma (433), Gifu (420), Oita (414), Iwate (362), Fukui (266), Yamagata (258), Ehime (254), Toyama (218), Kochi (209),

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today