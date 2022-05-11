Tokyo reports 4,764 new coronavirus cases; record high 2,702 in Okinawa

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,764 new coronavirus cases, up 313 from Tuesday and up 1,765 from last Wednesday.
Okinawa Prefecture reported a record high 2,702 cases.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, down one from Tuesday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,259), Shizuoka (1,168), Okayama (1,035), Kagoshima (730), Ishikawa (625), Gifu (612), Fukushima (595), Nagasaki (569), Mie (556), Tochigi (550), Kagawa (481), Miyazaki (454), Gunma (446), Nagano (445), Oita (435), Fukui (339), Iwate (314), Akiya (262), Yamagata (261), Kochi (249) and Ehime (237).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
5 Comments
Reckless
Wow! Okinawa is really letting it rip!
ian
Okinawa now highlighted, situation must be getting really bad
Rob
@Reckless
The whole country has been letting it rip for months, we just don't see the reality due to low testing. That being said, the relatively high numbers are not unusual of the Omicron variant and it's sub-variants, and we should not be overly concerned. Africa's been through it, Europe's been through it, North America's been through it, the rest of the world's been through it. It's Japan's time to realise that Covid in some form is here to stay, and the sooner they get back to pre-2019 living the better things will be.
Rain Man
Japan is slowly realising, as you see in other articles about dropping masks and allowing in more foreigners and tourists in small groups. Even though you see numbers rising (meaningless anyway) Japan is not rolling in restrictions for it, they’re actually announcing a drop in them - happy days :)
Sven Asai
Told you so, only ZeroCovid is good Covid.