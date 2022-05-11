Tokyo reports 4,764 new coronavirus cases; record high 2,702 in Okinawa

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,764 new coronavirus cases, up 313 from Tuesday and up 1,765 from last Wednesday.

Okinawa Prefecture reported a record high 2,702 cases.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, down one from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,259), Shizuoka (1,168), Okayama (1,035), Kagoshima (730), Ishikawa (625), Gifu (612), Fukushima (595), Nagasaki (569), Mie (556), Tochigi (550), Kagawa (481), Miyazaki (454), Gunma (446), Nagano (445), Oita (435), Fukui (339), Iwate (314), Akiya (262), Yamagata (261), Kochi (249) and Ehime (237).

