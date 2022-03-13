Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 4,836 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 4,836 new coronavirus cases, down 3,295 from Sunday and down 538 from last Monday. It is the first time since Jan 17 that the daily figure for the capital has dropped below 5,000.

By age group, 692 cases were in their 20s, 772 in their 30s and 850 in their 40s, while 739 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,036 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, up one from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,129), Hokkaido (1,042), Fukui (408), Niigata (369), Okayama (289), Mie (289), Gunma (278), Okinawa (262), Nagano (260), Fukushima (232), Kagawa (230), Kagoshima (203), Oita (184), Iwate (174), Yamaguchi (159) and Ehime (155).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

International residents in Japan can open and manage multi-currency accounts. No branch visits required. Open an account today!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Going down. This is a good sign. Time to go outside and touch some grass masks off! Follow me and you will see!

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Almost halved, very low for a Sunday count.

Maybe Golden Week will se us travelling again?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I always find it odd JT doesn’t give the 50 and above number. I have to do the math each time - 747 - to save it others.

As I always suggest, the deaths and serious cases by age and other illness would be a better number to track. No of infections is fairly meaningless.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Deaths in age ranges are never published on JT which makes the articles a senseless waste of time…

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo