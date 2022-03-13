Tokyo reports 4,836 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 4,836 new coronavirus cases, down 3,295 from Sunday and down 538 from last Monday. It is the first time since Jan 17 that the daily figure for the capital has dropped below 5,000.

By age group, 692 cases were in their 20s, 772 in their 30s and 850 in their 40s, while 739 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,036 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, up one from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,129), Hokkaido (1,042), Fukui (408), Niigata (369), Okayama (289), Mie (289), Gunma (278), Okinawa (262), Nagano (260), Fukushima (232), Kagawa (230), Kagoshima (203), Oita (184), Iwate (174), Yamaguchi (159) and Ehime (155).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

