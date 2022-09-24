Tokyo reports 4,855 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 4,855 new coronavirus cases down 2,704 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 238, down 24 from Friday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
