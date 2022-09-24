Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 4,855 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 4,855 new coronavirus cases down 2,704 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 238, down 24 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

That's the lowest it's been since the last time it was that low.

Got to make a comment for some reason, preferably one I have made countless times before.

I feel better now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

