Tokyo reports 4,936 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,936 new coronavirus cases, down 451 from Saturday and down 284 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,633), Hyogo (1,438), Okinawa (1,311), Hiroshima (997), Kagoshima (883), Shizuoka (671), Tochigi (650), Niigata (560), Nagano (535), Fukushima (527), Miyagi (518), Kumamoto (468), Nagasaki (454), Mie (447), Gunma (433), Miyazaki (392), Oita (368), Ishikawa (368), Iwate (334), Kagawa (317), Ehime (219), Shimane (207), Wakayama (205), Fukui (200), and Yamaguchi (176).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

