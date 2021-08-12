Tokyo reports 4,989 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 4,989 new coronavirus cases, up 789 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (1,490 cases), their 30s (1,031) and their 40s (865) accounted for the highest numbers, while 708 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 218, up 21 from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,404, up 72 from Wednesday.

Elsewhere, other prefectures with high numbers were Hyogo (728), Aichi (703), Hokkaido (480) and Okayama (2170. Fukuoka Prefecture said it is expecting to top 1,000 for the first time.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

