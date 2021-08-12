Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 4,989 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 4,989 new coronavirus cases, up 789 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (1,490 cases), their 30s (1,031) and their 40s (865) accounted for the highest numbers, while 708 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 218, up 21 from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,404, up 72 from Wednesday.

Elsewhere, other prefectures with high numbers were Hyogo (728), Aichi (703), Hokkaido (480) and Okayama (2170. Fukuoka Prefecture said it is expecting to top 1,000 for the first time.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

And seasons go round and round. We are on a carbazole.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was a record high 218, up 21 from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,404, up 72 from Wednesday.

Due to the low testing, the reported positive cases are not going to go much higher.

But the real numbers are reflected by the large jumps in severe cases (people ventilated or on ECMO).

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The circle is tangibly tightening around me in Tokyo as my son's school had to close for a few days due to some coronavirus infections, and a friend's son in his 20's in the ICU with complications from coronavirus. I hope the vaccine rollout is accelerated.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog