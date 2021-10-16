Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 40 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 40 new coronavirus cases, down 26 from Saturday and 20 down from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 35, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 335, down 22 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


We will be in single digits soon. Amazing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

