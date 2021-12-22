Tokyo reports 40 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 40 new coronavirus cases, up two from Tuesday and 11 more than last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 26, down two from Tuesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
Iron Lad
Very high now!
Please be very careful!
Raw Beer
Indeed, "up two from Tuesday", we're doomed as doomed can be, I must say...
Elvis is here
Congrats to Rawbeer on getting his jabs!!! He sure talks like he's protected!!!
klausdorth
Another increase. More to come I suppose. At least it seems to be less fatal than delta, for now!