Tokyo reports 405 coronavirus cases; 719 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 405 new cases of the coronavirus, down 138 from Sunday. Osaka Prefecture again topped the nation with 719 cases, dropping below 1,000 for the first time since April 12.

In Tokyo, the number (213 men and 192 women) is the result of 5,459 tests conducted on April 16. By age group, people in their 20s (86 cases) and their 30s (85) accounted for the highest numbers, while 68 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 723.

