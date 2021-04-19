Tokyo reports 405 coronavirus cases; 719 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 405 new cases of the coronavirus, down 138 from Sunday. Osaka Prefecture again topped the nation with 719 cases, dropping below 1,000 for the first time since April 12.
In Tokyo, the number (213 men and 192 women) is the result of 5,459 tests conducted on April 16. By age group, people in their 20s (86 cases) and their 30s (85) accounted for the highest numbers, while 68 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 723.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Zoroto
Up 33% over last Monday, even with the dreadful amount of testing.
CoffeeDeluxe
In the photo, far right, there appears to be a salaryman, not wearing a mask, looking down and away from the camera... in shame!
Matej
how many deaths caused by covid?
i mean from all of these cases.
should we be afraid?
GrungeHamster
Wish government and media would painting this as though it were the common people that are at fault for this.
People have to go to work, school, etc..
If we want tea change, put resources into inoculating the population.
nonu6976
Koike - "its an emergency, everyone stay home!"... but we can only do 5400 tests.
didou
It seems you have a low of imagination !
didou
Friday is a rest day, that's why testing is low.
Oops, sorry, it was a working day.
CoffeeDeluxe
At this rate you have a .01％ chance of catching Covid in Tokyo this year. And .001％ chance of being hospitalized from Covid. This is unacceptable. Stope being so selfish. Wear your masks, people!
stickman1760
Up 33 percent over last Monday. Someone has too much time on their hands.
CoffeeDeluxe
No, no! I was wrong. Your chances are 10x that! My bad! Lock youseves in, seal doors and windows. Wait for your "vaccinations" rations.
Do the hustle
Perhaps if it were you that was laying in intensive care on a respirator awaiting a lung transplant you might be afraid.
GdTokyo
My daughter is coming home from University in the States. She is 22 and will be fully vaccinated when she arrives. The general population won't even start until September at the earliest.
And contrary to what some posters say, it is highly infectious and getting more so with variants. While it is true that the death toll is so far blessedly low, the ability of the Medical Infrastructure to ramp up seems comically (except it isn't funny) low. If Japan's creaky medical infrastructure reaches it's breaking point, look for the death toll to go up dramatically. And this does not even take into account that about 1/3 of those hospitalized have long-haul effects.
And not for nothing, but there will be no sustained economic rebound, no increase in employment, certainly no increase in incomes, until there is confidence in the public health situation - e.g. the public has faith that it is not going to risk catching a highly infectious disease when it travels, or eats out.
There is 1 and only 1 way out of this: rapid mass vaccination of the general population. And Suga is far behind the curve. One suspects that even when there is enough vaccine, there will be significant delays because the JMA does not want nurses or even vets to do what civilians in the UK have been successfully trained to do - swab, jab, push the plunger, put a bandage on the injection site and monitor for 15 min. Yeah, that sounds like rocket science requiring an advanced medical degree to me.
This is governmental incompetence.
stickman1760
GdTokyo thanks for the doomsday scenario. Just what we all need on a Monday. If things are so grim here why do you stay?
Yotomaya
Jimizo
Unbridled hysterics.
Part of me wishes I could muster a fraction of that energy on a Monday. It would certainly liven up the Monday zoom meeting.
I thought it was useful information. We’ve been treated to ongoing commentary on footfall in Osaka cafes, eating Pocky on trains, the number of ambulance sirens heard and maskless gaijin in Starbucks here.
It’s certainly an improvement on that.