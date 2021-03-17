Tokyo reports 409 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,535

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 409 new cases of the coronavirus, up 109 from Tuesday. It is the first time the number has exceeded 400 since Feb 18.

The number (216 men and 193 women) is the result of 1,739 tests conducted on March 14. Ninety-three cases were aged 60 and over, while the highest number was 88 cases in their 20s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, one down from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 335.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,535. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (147), Saitama (132), Miyagi (107), Kanagawa (93), Chiba (91), Hyogo (74), Hokkaido (73), Aichi (48), Fukuoka (42), Ibaraki (40), Okinawa (35) and Tochigi (30).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 36.

