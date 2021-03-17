Tokyo reports 409 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,535

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 409 new cases of the coronavirus, up 109 from Tuesday. It is the first time the number has exceeded 400 since Feb 18.
The number (216 men and 193 women) is the result of 1,739 tests conducted on March 14. Ninety-three cases were aged 60 and over, while the highest number was 88 cases in their 20s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, one down from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 335.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,535. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (147), Saitama (132), Miyagi (107), Kanagawa (93), Chiba (91), Hyogo (74), Hokkaido (73), Aichi (48), Fukuoka (42), Ibaraki (40), Okinawa (35) and Tochigi (30).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 36.
George Townes
That's a 23% positivity rate. Not good. Not good at all.
Do the hustle
Increased new case statistics are released on the same day they announce lifting the state of emergency. I have no doubt new case numbers in Tokyo will jump back up to 4 figures by the middle of next week when all the bars and restaurants reopen until the early hours of the morning.
GenHXZ
All those comments recently diriding others for pointing out the abismal testing numbers where are you? The cases seemed to be dropping yet you ignored (or didn't know?) that they stopped testing close contacts of confirmed cases several weeks ago. Many of those people would be asymptomatc and have been interacting with others and spreading it along.... so with only the most 'serious' are being accounted for recently, all the while it being spread by the asymptomatic proxies. Oh, and the icing on this tastless cake? The 'State of Emergency' that has gifted us this mess is to be 'lifted, according to the lastest anonnouncement of a possible anncouncment this Sunday.
Monty
Tokyo will jump back up to 4 figures by the middle of next week when all the bars and restaurants reopen until the early hours of the morning.
Please correct me if I am wrong, but didn't you and 99% of the doomsayers said that in the SOE to close bars at 8pm makes no sense and is completely Nonsens?
Mirchy
Interesting.
An article telling us that the number of new cases has increased.
However, another article announcing the withdrawal of state of emergency.
I'm wondering what the outcome will be.
anon99999
My my . Someone is in trouble for testing too many positive people today and not managing to do something with the numbers to match the SOE cancellation on Sunday.
Zoroto
You are thinking too logically.
You need to pretend to be a JGov oyaji. The decision to lift the emergency has been made already, just awaiting the yes-men's confirmation, along with all other "milestones" to start letting people in for the Olympics, which they must be April.
The number of cases increasing or decreasing has absolutely nothing to do with the decision. Completely orthogonal from the SOE.
stickman1760
@GenHXZ we got bored and decided to get on with our lives but good to see you are still following things for us. Get back to us when the sky falls. I’m going on a two-week vacation from tomorrow.
Numan
I have an idea, since the infection rates are increasing let's just lift the SOE. I mean Suga is now vaccinated, so he does not care what others do.
bokuda
@Monty Today 04:35 pm JST
Yes. You're correct. close bars at 8pm makes no sense.
What are you trying to say?
Barto
@bokuda
Monty seems a genuinely nice person but stayed in Japan too long. There is only sophism and JP acceptable / not acceptable thoughts left.
He trying to say what is the problem lifting a SOE that many described as inefficient - with reason - whatever the - fake - number of case is.
Between - - are doomsayers thoughts.
Mark
This virus recognizes the stupidity of the human race and thrives on it.
Zoroto
It doesn't. Did you say it did?
It would have made more sense to limit capacity (25-50%), like in most places. Closing early and cramming people in before closing time makes no sense -- it is actually probably worse than no action.
Sven Asai
They just miss their expensive wine-and-dine parties and the paparazzi also get their mouths shut...lol
Monty
@Bokuda
If it doesn't make sense to close the bars at 8pm, why does Do the Hustle say, that after re-open the bars until morning the numbers will jump to 4 digits?
Closing bars at 8pm, numbers are in 3 digits.
Closing bars a early morning, number are in 4 digits.
I guess that is what Do the Hustle wants to say.
So that means that Close the bars at 8pm makes absolutely sense because the numbers are just in 3 digits and not in 4.
I mean Do the Hustle and many other people said that closing bars at 8 is Nonsens, but now he is explaining that Bars open until early morning let the numbers jump to 4 digits.
That doesn't match with each other.
Zoroto
The numbers won't go into the 4 digits, don't worry. They no longer do contact tracing, and they are sending people for tests to private clinics. So there is simply no way it will be over 1000 cases again.
bokuda
the source of all infections is gonna be the "back to the office" effect:
crowded trains, lunch at Family Restaurants, meeting rooms, public toilets, ...
@Do_the_Hustle might be right, 4 digit numbers are coming up.
Ricky Sanchez
Numbers go up...state of emergency (that is truely nothing) goes down! Get ready to redeem those "Go to grave" vouchers!
Goodlucktoyou
Before I complain not enough testing, now new variants aren’t easily detected.
Curfews have no effect.
just close the borders and old people stay home.
therougou
Once again, numbers from Sunday are high because they include other days for some reason. Still, higher than the previous Sunday so that isn't good I guess.