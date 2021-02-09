Tokyo reports 412 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,569

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 412 new cases of the coronavirus, up 136 from Monday.
The number (227 men and 185 women) is the result of 5,065 tests conducted on Feb 6.
The most number of cases were people in their 20s (76), 67 in their 30s, 62 in their 40s, 58 in their 50s, and 36 each in their 60s and 70s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 104, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 759.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,569. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (173), Osaka (155), Kanagawa (142), Chiba (98), Aichi (84), Fukuoka (71), Hyogo (68), Hokkaido (41) and Ibaraki (40).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 94.
klausdorth
5.065 tests on a Saturday ... now that's noteworthy!
412 new cases .... that's 150 more than Friday's count!
Hope "they" won't open up too early, because the result of doing so could (or would) be another increase of infections.
anon99999
All those countries with their strict lockdowns must be looking at Japan with envy. Only country in the world with Go To travel campaign to encourage spread of the virus around country, but closing bars at 8 PM solves it in a short time.
I think not only will the SOE be canceled before its end date but Go TO Travel will restart soon as well, The budget for that was recently passed in anticipation.
Despite all those who expect the worse, including myself, Japan mysteriously discards all those worst case predictions and is back to business.
Of course I wouldn't be surprised to see another wave in the next couple months particularly with the new variants spreading in the community and particularly if they really do restart GO TO Travel, which honestly would not surprise me.
i@n
With wonder maybe or incredulity if you prefer.
But it would be hard to just dismiss because of the low death counts, esp considering Japan's old population
tooheysnew
@himari
spot on !
Nadrew
Has any testing been done as to Covid variant prevalent in Japan now? If the England version became prevalent it might indicate a higher infection rate than is being measured.
gakinotsukai
High infection rate and low death rate could easily exist together in Japan.
We know pre-existing medical conditions are a key factor in the death rate from covid and Japan has less of them than other countries (obesity, high blood pressure, diabete ...) thanks to the food habits.
Alfie Noakes
The UK's vaccination minister Nadhim Zahawi estimates there are 4,000 covid variants in the world now, including California, South Africa and Brazil, as well as the UK. It would be interesting to know which ones have been identified in Japan.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/04/about-4000-covid-variants-across-world-uk-minister
i@n
Agree.
As long as the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.
Nadrew
This boggles the mind. How is it possible that there are only 104 severe cases hospitalized in Tokyo? And, people are being turned away in ambulances. Koike had a year to prepare emergency beds.
Nadrew
According to TV Fuji, 105 Covid variant cases have been detected in Japan.
Thomas Goodtime
