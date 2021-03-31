Tokyo reports 414 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 414 new cases of the coronavirus, up 50 from Tuesday.
The number (236 men and 178 women) is the result of 1,724 tests conducted on March 28. By age group, people in their 20s (115 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 88 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up six from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 368.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
marcelito
No worries...." Japan handled the pandemic better than most countries " the Ministry of Propaganda tells us, so it's all good
nonu6976
500 by the end of the week for sure.
Akula
Hyogo seems to have had a sharp increase in cases, as has Osaka.
In the overall context we are not seeing a lot of cases, but at the same time it illustrates why Japan should not have been wasting time with rolling out the vaccines.
gakinotsukai
414 on 1724 tests, nice positivity rate !
cracaphat
Osaka's at 590 new cases!!! Supposed to go out with my boys this Sat.Which guy's wife gonna make him wimp out?Lol.
Zoroto
You mean "we are not seeing a lot of tests"?
Zoroto
The smart one's?
Gooch
Grab your hard hats, folks. The sky's falling.
The Toyo Keizei site is about a day behind, but shows that the vast majority of cases have recovered and that most of those who have been seriously ill and/or passed away have been elderly. The site doesn't indicate any comorbidities, so nothing can be drawn directly from that missing information.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
So while it's worth being cautious, unless you're in a high-risk group there's little to panic about. Just take reasonable precautions if you're in that group until you get that jab.
apeman
No testing, no vaccine, what do they expect is going to happen?
cracaphat
I assume you're shut down at home teleworking not going outside? Safe as pie then.Good for you.FUD is too much.
theResident
Brilliant website @Gooch. Thank you. The usual suspects on this site should look and learn and stop making wild assumptions.
Gooch
You're welcome.
I wouldn't worry about wild assumptions. They're the most interesting kind :-)
Thomas Goodtime
Blue Peter appeal fashion on display again.
smithinjapan
Osaka at 600 as if this afternoon. Geez... I will set why? But hey, HUGE Hanami parties set for this weekend, too! And can’t skip the school entrance ceremonies, welcome parties, commutes to work, bargain sales, etc.
I just like how the government acts shocked, though. And boy just they be panicking to hide the actual numbers in Tokyo. Olympics just around the corner, and no vaccine for most until 2022
smithinjapan
Gooch: does the site happen to explain why Japan only tests one ten-thousandth or less of other countries each day, and/or why it’s the slowest to vaccinate?
anyway, you guys usually disappear when the daily count surpasses a thousand, so maybe next week.
Zoroto
Just read on NHK that they requested "Priority Measures." It sounds exactly like a State of Emergency, expect that it's not. This sure as hell won't confuse people even more... /s
nonu6976
according to this site, nobody below 60 has died from the virus, which is of course verifiably false.
marcelito
No testing, no vaccine, what do they expect is going to happen?
Olympics?
I just like how the government acts shocked, though. And boy just they be panicking to hide the actual numbers in Tokyo. Olympics just around the corner, and no vaccine for most until 2022
Absolutely....
stickman1760
Yawn, I’ve been carrying on with my life whether the daily cases are 200 or 2,000. I’ll leave the cowering at home in fear up to others.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
How come some people comment so much but the comments do not relate to the subject or content of the editorial?
I see numbers creeping up like a siren with a crescendo and diminuendo.
Gambatte Nippon. Wash those hands, social distance and keep away from ceremonies and parties, especially with the late night health officials.
Gooch
No, it doesn't. But neither does any other site. You'll have to ask the government for an answer to your question, and take a number.
Fighto!
Attitudes like this have sadly led to an upswing in positive cases. Please show respect to the community you are a guest in.
This worldwide pandemic is getting worse by the day, this is NOT the time to bury your head in the sand and pretend its "life as usual". Its not.
stickman1760
Nonsense, I take precautions, I wash my hands, wear a mask and social distance. I haven’t gone out drinking in a large group in over a year. But I’m not gonna sit a home and live in fear. That’s all I’m sayin.
bokuda
I'm always busting @Gooch in negatives 'cause his nationalist narrative.
But the link he's giving is super-informative.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
itsonlyrocknroll
The photo is a indication as to why there is a danger.
Masks, but little social distancing