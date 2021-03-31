Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk on a street in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 414 coronavirus cases; Osaka logs 599 infections

18 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 414 new cases of the coronavirus, up 50 from Tuesday. Meanwhile, Osaka reported a huge surge in infections, logging 599 as of 4 p.m.

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said Wednesday he is set to ask the central government to designate the prefecture's capital as an area that needs stronger anti-virus measures based on a law following the sharp rebound.

The number (236 men and 178 women) is the result of 1,724 tests conducted on March 28. By age group, people in their 20s (115 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 88 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up six from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 368.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today/KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

18 Comments
Login to comment

No worries...." Japan handled the pandemic better than most countries " the Ministry of Propaganda tells us, so it's all good

10 ( +13 / -3 )

500 by the end of the week for sure.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Hyogo seems to have had a sharp increase in cases, as has Osaka.

In the overall context we are not seeing a lot of cases, but at the same time it illustrates why Japan should not have been wasting time with rolling out the vaccines.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

414 on 1724 tests, nice positivity rate !

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Osaka's at 590 new cases!!! Supposed to go out with my boys this Sat.Which guy's wife gonna make him wimp out?Lol.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

In the overall context we are not seeing a lot of cases

You mean "we are not seeing a lot of tests"?

9 ( +12 / -3 )

Supposed to go out with my boys this Sat.Which guy's wife gonna make him wimp out?Lol.

The smart one's?

5 ( +10 / -5 )

Grab your hard hats, folks. The sky's falling.

The Toyo Keizei site is about a day behind, but shows that the vast majority of cases have recovered and that most of those who have been seriously ill and/or passed away have been elderly. The site doesn't indicate any comorbidities, so nothing can be drawn directly from that missing information.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

So while it's worth being cautious, unless you're in a high-risk group there's little to panic about. Just take reasonable precautions if you're in that group until you get that jab.

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

No testing, no vaccine, what do they expect is going to happen?

5 ( +7 / -2 )

The smart one's?

I assume you're shut down at home teleworking not going outside? Safe as pie then.Good for you.FUD is too much.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Brilliant website @Gooch. Thank you. The usual suspects on this site should look and learn and stop making wild assumptions.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

theResidentToday  04:34 pm JST

Brilliant website @Gooch. Thank you. The usual suspects on this site should look and learn and stop making wild assumptions.

You're welcome.

I wouldn't worry about wild assumptions. They're the most interesting kind :-)

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Blue Peter appeal fashion on display again.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Osaka at 600 as if this afternoon. Geez... I will set why? But hey, HUGE Hanami parties set for this weekend, too! And can’t skip the school entrance ceremonies, welcome parties, commutes to work, bargain sales, etc.

I just like how the government acts shocked, though. And boy just they be panicking to hide the actual numbers in Tokyo. Olympics just around the corner, and no vaccine for most until 2022

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Gooch: does the site happen to explain why Japan only tests one ten-thousandth or less of other countries each day, and/or why it’s the slowest to vaccinate?

anyway, you guys usually disappear when the daily count surpasses a thousand, so maybe next week.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Osaka at 600 as if this afternoon

Just read on NHK that they requested "Priority Measures." It sounds exactly like a State of Emergency, expect that it's not. This sure as hell won't confuse people even more... /s

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Brilliant website @Gooch. Thank you. The usual suspects on this site should look and learn and stop making wild assumptions.

according to this site, nobody below 60 has died from the virus, which is of course verifiably false.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No testing, no vaccine, what do they expect is going to happen?

Olympics?

I just like how the government acts shocked, though. And boy just they be panicking to hide the actual numbers in Tokyo. Olympics just around the corner, and no vaccine for most until 2022

Absolutely....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yawn, I’ve been carrying on with my life whether the daily cases are 200 or 2,000. I’ll leave the cowering at home in fear up to others.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

How come some people comment so much but the comments do not relate to the subject or content of the editorial?

I see numbers creeping up like a siren with a crescendo and diminuendo.

Gambatte Nippon. Wash those hands, social distance and keep away from ceremonies and parties, especially with the late night health officials.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

mithinjapanToday  04:55 pm JST

Gooch: does the site happen to explain why Japan only tests one ten-thousandth or less of other countries each day, and/or why it’s the slowest to vaccinate? 

anyway, you guys usually disappear when the daily count surpasses a thousand, so maybe next week.

No, it doesn't. But neither does any other site. You'll have to ask the government for an answer to your question, and take a number.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog