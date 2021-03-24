Tokyo reports 420 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,917

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 420 new cases of the coronavirus, up 83 from Tuesday.
The number (211 men and 209 women) is the result of 1,898 tests conducted on March 21. By age group, people in their 20s (89 cases) and 30s (62 cases) accounted for the highest numbers; 126 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 328.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,917. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (262), Miyagi (171), Kanagawa (128), Saitama (121), Hyogo (118), Chiba (108), Hokkaido (81), Aichi (74), Okinawa (68) and Ibaraki (45).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 21.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
31 Comments
Login to comment
didou
No surprise. The rebound is starting.
With all restaurants opening back and the spring, it will keep increasing along with the nomikais.
klausdorth
Roughly 25 percent for Tokyo!
And with the (minimalist) testing done on a Sunday (most definitely) what will the numbers look like at the end of this week. In addition, Ehime prefecture reports 20 new infections (that makes 43 within 2 days), and Hyogo the highest number since early February.
Zoroto
Less than 2000 tests....
Also NHK says 10 people over 90 and 4 people of 100!!! How do 4 people over 100 get infected in a single day? Wouldn't it be a priority to protect these people where the fatality rate is probably close to 100%?
divinda
I just wish the J-gov were announcing this number for a different reason.
Aly Rustom
420 new cases from 1,898 tests is quite a jump from yesterday's 337 cases from 2,444 tests
Aly Rustom
Don't forget Hanami
AG
This is the result of not limiting capacity at indoor venues as restaurants, bars, stores, shopping malls etc.
Limiting outdoor areas instead, such as we are experiencing at parks, sakura viewing sites etc, is absurd.
Derek Grebe
My train this morning had the standard crush - no space to move your arms - and maybe 50% of the masks in use covered the nose.
But the SoE is over - let's Heartful Olympic! Now those worrisome foreigners can't come with all their dangerous gaijin cooties.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Ehime numbers a bit up, but going there tonight on the Sunrise Express. They told us that the train is immaculate and totally scrubbed down and disinfected.
I feel safer away from Kanagawa and Yokohama.
Japan will be ok.
Akula
Numbers have spiked in Miyagi as well. Japan is going to pay here for their tardiness in getting the vaccination program underway.
In the context of the pandemic, numbers are still very low, but they would be lower if Japan hadn't dithered with vaccines.
Zoroto
They do, genius? I haven't see too many 100 year olds in Shibuya or at izakayas.
as_the_crow_flies
Yes, well ... a quick run through twentieth century history would tell you it's not always a good idea to put your faith into what they tell you before you board the train - as millions found out to their cost.
Bon voyage!
And by the way, stay there, so you don't spread anything back to Kanagawa.
Sven Asai
What a question... Do you think you can solve the puzzle yourself? No? OK, I show you some mercy. (CNN, Sep 18, 2020 · There were 80,450 people aged 100 and over...) That was the number for Japan last autumn. Now, amidst the third wave, you or any of the nursing staff opens their room door to bring food or change the diaper. What will probably happen? Yes, 4 or probably much more of those 80450 will immediately be infected, their weak bodies sucking and accumulating the corona viruses like a dry sponge!
thelonius
Great. Probably about the same number of people that got a vaccine!
marcelito
And with the (minimalist) testing done on a Sunday (most definitely) what will the numbers look like at the end of this week.
Now just imagine what the true number would be if Japan tested anywhere near the levels of other " advanced countries it likes to compare itself to, instead of the testing levels similar to some 3rd world backwater.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Crow:
Well they did not even have cell phones back in the 20th century! Please get with the times.
I have relatives that work for the Sleeping train we are taking. It is immaculate. Will be back to Yokohama late Sunday. All will be fine. Be sure to wash your hands.
blvtzpk
Incorrect. Cell phones existed at end of the 20th century. Please study!
Meiyouwenti
Don’t forget that testing positive doesn’t mean you’ve got the virus.
anon99999
Time to sack the numbers guy making up, sorry I mean reporting, the numbers. This is not good enough There is an Olympics supposed to be happening. We can't have Tokyo going into another wave now. That just doesn't fit the picture. Obviously even this seriously low number of tests below 2000 recording so many positive cases is seriously just not right. No problem I am sure tomorrow the number will be lower with a new man in charge.
Do the hustle
The SOE ends and instantly the new cases of COVID increase. I’m quite sure they will continue to increase daily.
smithinjapan
What's that...? A 23% positivity rate? Anyway, Suga pledged again to beat it, so we're all good.
gakinotsukai
Unless you lick the seats, you have more chances to be infected by other passengers than the train itself.
Tell yourself mask and social distancing is better than an immaculate train.
Cricky
1,898 tests? now that's a proactive response? After all Tokyo is one of the most populated crammed in shoulder to shoulder places in the word. So what's really going on?
Pukey2
All this talk about a rebound after the SOE finishes! The rebound started about two weeks ago. Just before that there were consecutive days when cases totalled less than 300.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I would think the rebounds started well before January 2020.
Sp perplexing this virus and how it is being handled by the government professional bureaucrats, but I accept it.
Some doctors talk about herd immunity. Has it possibly already happened?
God bless the people that have passed from this like my favorite comedian in Japan, Shimura-san,,, but not having any faith, I do sometimes find light at the end of a tunnel.
We can prevail. Please positive and strong good comments...ok?!!!!
Jimizo
During my 10.4km walk heard only 2 ambulances and someone said they were taking people to scenic spots around Japan as part of the ‘Go To’ campaign.
billygonzoid
The U.K. can do more than a million tests a day. To date, they have done 113 million.
On Monday, they carried out 1,191,048 tests.....
They have vaccinated 28 million people
Japan is a joke
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
blvtzpkToday 05:50 pm JST
@believd: I am so sorry. Yes they did exist. CDMA just started in 1995 and those PHS flip phones as well. Thank you Sir for correction me.
divinda
As of 7:15pm its 1918.
Thats the highest total since February 6th. Back then in early Feb with similar numbers was they announced the extension of the SEO... and thats when the numbers were trending downward.
Now, same numbers, but rending upward.
Get ready for another "emergency". Maybe during Golden Week?
TARA TAN KITAOKA
How about other regions???
Jim
What is more absurd is people not realizing how crowded parks are during this season! People basically stand with millimeters of each other! If an infected person coughs or sneezes in such a condition then people will get infected even though they are outdoors. At least many restaurants check temperature and keep some distance between people while dining in comparison to the many people who despite being sick will go for Hanami in parks!
I’m still totally against early restaurant, mall closures as I feel this actually makes it more crowded. Better strategies could have been implemented such as better sterilization of eating utensils, proper wiping of tables and CHAIRS ( including edges and bottom parts ) with alcohol disinfectant ( not water ) , opening windows to have better air circulation etc...The local Government could have assisted businesses by providing alcohol based disinfectants as well as temperature checking equipments!
Limiting access outdoors might make other areas more crowded as well so this half hearted approach will be to no avail. Don’t close the zone but rather control the number of people entering could be more effective if they can establish some sort of outer perimeter. People just have to apply common sense themselves and avoid crowded parks this year for hanami. Remember you can always watch cherry blossom in your own neighborhood where the parks might have less people rather than flocking like ants to Ueno, Shinjuku, Hibiya or Yoyogi parks this year!