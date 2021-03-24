Tokyo reports 420 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,917

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 420 new cases of the coronavirus, up 83 from Tuesday.

The number (211 men and 209 women) is the result of 1,898 tests conducted on March 21. By age group, people in their 20s (89 cases) and 30s (62 cases) accounted for the highest numbers; 126 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 328.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,917. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (262), Miyagi (171), Kanagawa (128), Saitama (121), Hyogo (118), Chiba (108), Hokkaido (81), Aichi (74), Okinawa (68) and Ibaraki (45).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 21.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today