Tokyo reports 421 coronavirus cases; 760 in Osaka

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 421 new cases of the coronavirus, down 149 from Saturday. Osaka recorded 760 cases, 158 down from Saturday.

The number (233 men and 188 women) is the result of 8,233 tests conducted on April 8. By age group, people in their 20s (138 cases) and their 30s (78) accounted for the highest numbers, while 59 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 520.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Next week will probably be in the 1000s.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

That’s about the running 5% positivity rate. However, the 3 regions surrounding Tokyo are increasing as well, just like the last “wave”.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Eek!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

@Ricky

Up Up Up and away!

Can it be that you are a little bit confused about today's numbers?

Test amounts are higher than yesterday, and cases are lower than yesterday.

down 149 from Saturday.

*People who are hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide are about 520. (Numbers will be updated later)*

520 among a population of 124.000.000

There is nothing more to say for today!

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Next week will probably be in the 1000s.

You are dead wrong, there is no way it will be allowed to reach 1000 with the Olympics

approaching. The number will hover below 600 and that can be achieved easily by keeping

the tests numbers low. Don't you find it strange that all of a sudden Osaka has decided to tests

more than Tokyo and taken the focus away from Tokyo that has an olympic to host.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

total shut down.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

