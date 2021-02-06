Tokyo reports 429 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,626

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 429 new cases of the coronavirus, down 210 from Saturday.

The number (215 men and 214 women) is the result of 9,118 tests conducted on Feb 4.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (79), followed by 75 in their 30s, 55 in their 40s, 52 in their 50s, 44 in their 70s, 39 in their 80s and 34 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 111, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 795.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,626. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (187), Kanagawa (164), Chiba (121), Osaka (117), Fukuoka (93), Aichi (72), Hokkaido (69), Hyogo (54), Ibaraki (50), Kyoto (30), Ishikawa (30) and Okinawa (27).

The number of reported coronavirus-related deaths nationwide was 52.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today