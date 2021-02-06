Tokyo reports 429 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,626

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 429 new cases of the coronavirus, down 210 from Saturday.
The number (215 men and 214 women) is the result of 9,118 tests conducted on Feb 4.
By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (79), followed by 75 in their 30s, 55 in their 40s, 52 in their 50s, 44 in their 70s, 39 in their 80s and 34 in their 60s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 111, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 795.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,626. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (187), Kanagawa (164), Chiba (121), Osaka (117), Fukuoka (93), Aichi (72), Hokkaido (69), Hyogo (54), Ibaraki (50), Kyoto (30), Ishikawa (30) and Okinawa (27).
The number of reported coronavirus-related deaths nationwide was 52.
34 Comments
SandyBeachHeaven
GOOOD...makes me feel more at ease taking the Bullet Train tomorrow not.
AG
Can someone explain why numbers are decreasing?
Makes no sense to me and I can not believe it, since the only measure implemented was to request restaurants to close by 8PM.
I am genuinely curious to read a decent answer to my question.
Jonathan Prin
@AG
You nail it. Government have been fiddling the figures from the start. Just check the before and after olympic games had been postponed.
Zoroto
Even places with no urging/request, i.e. no SOE, the numbers are decreasing.
The weather is not that much better than before, we are nowhere close to herd immunity, so the only thing that really changed from before is no GoTo.
It's probably a combination of no GoTo, stop of contact tracing, and not including positive cases from private clinics in the count.
bob
Hi, AG. I'll field this one if I may.
It's called Farr's law. A virus will eventually burn out at the same rate or symmetrical pattern on a bell curve with which it rose.
If you were under the assumption that viruses gathered strength for eternity, we as a species wouldn't exist.
Hope that helps.
Fuzzy
In my opinion, the SOE makes a difference. Not the the silly rules (like 8pm closures), but rather the signal to people to change behavior. Of course not everyone follows the "rules" to the letter, but enough people change their behaviors enough to make a difference.
stickman1760
Great answer Bob,
one of the best I’ve seen here.
Fuzzy
@bob
So you think it's over now and we're on the good side of Farr's law? I highly doubt it.
Zoroto
No, it doesn't. What's the reason for the existence of "Farr's law"? It was something invented in the 1800's for smallpox. It certainly doesn't seem to apply to COVID-19 in any other place besides Japan.
tooheysnew
Here we go again !
the numbers are low & the Debbie Downers have started.
Get a life people, & try being happy - you might like it
bob
Fuzzy - Its here to stay and will likely be a seasonal thing as far as I know. But knowing what we now know. it'll be over when we decide its over. The overwhelming majority of deaths are those 75 years and older with at least 2 or 3 co-morbidities.
People get old, they get sick, and they die. Its the way its always been and always will be.
The completely irrational reaction to covid was the perfect storm of 24 hour clickbait media, political opportunism, and the weakest generation in modern history.
It'll be over when we decide its over.
justasking
The contact tracing is now limited to the vulnerable and elderly, which means even if a person had contact to a "publicly" tested positive, he will not be tested.
virusrex
You have to be at the same time a terrible person and in deep denial to think that everybody that is "old" simply deserves to die even with decades of productive life in their future just so you can do what you want.
The COVID-19 is a serious disease proved by the data produced by experts, you could ignore everything in the media or said by politicians and it would still be necessary to consider it so. The medical experts obviously have a much heavier weight under their recommendation than nameless people without evidence on their part.
Vinke
@AG
a) Contact tracing is even more limited now, and Tokyo & Kanagawa gave it up pretty much completely. Less contact tracing = less testing = less cases.
b) People are being diverted to be tested at independent testing sites, and they do not share/report their results to the 'official' stats. More tests done & more positive cases found through independent testing = less positive cases in the official stats.
c) Check the rate of deaths. That hasn't really gone down.
JT actually really should add this reminder to each article they publish about the found covid-19 cases. Now people get the false sense that the situation would be getting better, when in reality, we actually have no clue of the real situation - not until each testing site is required to share their results, and until testing is ramped up all together.
Zoroto
Deaths are a trailing indicator. It will likely start dropping soon. Of course, if they never tested the person who died than they just ended up dying of generic "pneumonia."
We are likely never know as the government controls every number.
n1k1
The hospitals collapse did the trick I think. People started dying so I reckon fear is what works in Japan.
Raw Beer
I'm not necessarily disagreeing with you, but the comment you're responding to is very similar to your comments in response to old people dying after vaccinations.
An old person with several comorbidities that tests positive for covid is automatically counted as a covid death. But when a healthy person dies soon after vaccination, it will very rarely (if ever) be blamed on the vaccine.
Raw Beer
Yeah, and a number of people have compared these curves and found no/little difference between places with and without lockdowns. And there is also Dr. John Ioannidis (epidemiologist) who concluded that lock downs have very little effect.
I agree that for each of us, it's over when we decide its over.
But, although the cases have been going down, I wonder why the deaths haven't. I realize the deaths will lag behind cases, but this lag seems a little too long....
virusrex
Quote the comment, it is not similar at all.
It is completely different to say that old people is at risk from many different causes, so attributing their deaths to a single one is not logical, than saying that measures that protect them (and everybody else that require hospitalization) are not worth doing just because they are at a higher risk of dying.
There is a well know relatinship between the COVID-19 infection and a sudden worsening of chronic conditions that would not cause the death at that time. If you have patients with those conditions some infected and some not, and those infected die acutely after the infection while the ones that are not infected live for a couple more of decades that would point clearly to the infection having an important role on those deaths.
On the other hand if you have a population of people with a lot of risks for their health, some vaccinated and some not, and both groups have the same rate of death, then the logical conclusion is that this sole variable is not the one that caused those deaths.
References needed, the best studies until now point to a clear effect, and those studies do not depend on comparing "as equals" countries with completely different conditions, some of which make the lockdowns unnecessary.
By the way Ioannidis is not a good reference, at least concerning to COVID-19. After the fiasco where he was foung to be bought to make a terribly unscientific study to "prove" that COVID-19 was much more extended than believed (and that later was demonstrated as false) his credibility was completely lost. His later studies on lockdowns have been heavily criticized, not only because of his hidden conflict of interests but also because again his methodologies are not up to the standards of the studies that contradict his conclusions.
smithinjapan
Better rate of positivity, but still no significant drop in serious cases or deaths, which is the real indicator. And still the worst testing rate in the world.
Sven Asai
No, I can’t. Because they are still rising everyday. lol
Reckless
The current variant is losing traction as immunity rises. Only a mutation will set it off again.
Zoroto
@virusex
I really enjoy your posts. Do you have a plausible theory for the drop is positive cases that doesn't involve manipulation of the numbers?
Thomas Goodtime
Lies lies lies lies lies
bob
Hi Virus Rex !
Please direct me to the part of my post where I said that.
This is the problem with dealing with people who choose irrational emotionality over the facts.
Benign statements that try to bring science and rationality into the issue are met with
"YOU WANT GRANDMA TO DIE!!!"
(see my previous posts about the weakest generation in modern history...)
i@n
Havent seen numbers past days but this seems a good drop. Hopefully not a fluke
virusrex
At this point nobody has one for sure, Japan has had some advantage against the pandemic from the beginning but nobody knows what it is, The government has counted on this to relax measures and even to put forward things like the Go To campaigns but by now it is clear it is not a free pass. Efforts to contain the spread apparently have a bigger impact than in Europe and America, but going back to normal life spoils the whole thing.
bob
Florida and California would like to have a word...
HBJ
Well said Vinke.
virusrex
What is then the point in criticizing the measures necessary to control the pandemic one sentence after saying old people must die? It is a well demonstrated fact that people that were expected to live for much longer (even with comorbidities) die suddenly after the infection. Putting forward heavy restrictions to a lot of activities interrupt the spreading, by this point this is not even something that can be doubted.
Even if the measures were only to protect old people they would be completely justified, and the caution and measures recommended by the experts help protecting the whole population. Also, since no expert thinks this is going to end by itself soon, your opinion saying the contrary can be safely discarded.
You clearly expressed complete disregard for the survival of people of old age in the context of the control of the pandemic. The only two possibilities for this would be that either you are in denial of the importance of the disease in the deaths of those people or the value in saving those lives.
In what part of Japan are those places located? You understand the comment is made specifically for Japan, right?
RiskyMosaic
I'm not virusrex but that's precisely what I inferred from your post aswell. Perhaps you should try to express yourself better.
bob
Again, could I have a direct quote here? I've read and re-read my original post and can't seem to find it.
Your lack of critical thinking skills are your problem, not mine.
bob
Re; Lack of critical thinking skills and being ruled by emotion over facts.
virusrex
It is not that hard, it is still up there written, it is not like you can pretend not to have written it.
Again, what is the point then of writing it? just random things that crossed your mind and completely unrelated to the topic? that is even harder to believe than pretending not to have written it.
Sure, clarify then your reason, what other reason would you have to write your comment? what emotion do you think necessary to think only on these two possibilities, also do you now accept these two conclusions as invalid?
As written by other people, the intention to disregard the deaths caused by COVID-19 as non important enough to justify the reaction is terribly obvious, if that is not the case you should make an effort trying to write more clearly, maybe read with more care also, so you could understand when comments obviously about the situation in Japan do not involve other countries.