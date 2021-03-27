Tokyo reports 430 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,073

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 430 new cases of the coronavirus, up 54 from Friday.
The number (229 men and 201 women) is the result of 8,110 tests conducted on March 24. By age group, people in their 20s (107 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 94 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, one down from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 331.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,073. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (386), Hyogo (164), Miyagi (129), Saitama (124), Kanagawa (102), Okinawa (98), Chiba (97), Hokkaido (62), Aichi (58), Yamagata (45), Fukuoka (38) and Ibaraki (33).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 31.
20 Comments
Zoroto
That's a high positive rate even with the reduced testing.
Michael Machida
INCREASING AGAIN
geronimo2006
Bit concerning people in their 20s the highest number. Around 70% of people in their 20s are asymptomatic, and possibly passing it on unaware. Given the low testing rate and reluctance of people with mild symptoms to pay for a test, the real number is probably considerably higher especially in that age group.
klausdorth
8.000 plus tests.
430 positive results.
Roughly 5 percent.
Quite some numbers!
robert maes
And that is before results of extended opening hours , Sakura viewing and the torch disaster.
Zoroto
Is Koike and the 3 other governors still lifting the 9pm closing urging by April 1? I mean that's only 5 days away -- seems it's very hard to change this decision in that short period of time /s
Zoroto
I just saw on NHK that Nishimura, once again, is promising increased testing.
Who wants to take a bet with me whether if this will really happen this time?
klausdorth
Zoroto,
don't bet on me!
anon99999
The numbers man is totally off track. Similar number of tests to yesterday but increase in numbers over the 400 marker. He will be in serious trouble if he lets it get to 500 plus
Do they even test which cases are the new variants. They seem not happy to release this information but when bits surface it seems increasing % are. By the time vaccinations come around in Japan , probably next year for most people they will need new tweaked vaccines.
And as for the promise of increased testing. Why do they persist with this farce. They have absolutely no intention to do this till the Olympics are over. There is no way it is possible
Goodlucktoyou
At least young people are a higher number than old people. Corona infection can be similar to common cold or seasonal influenza for young people, but old people it could be a death sentence.
Do the hustle
And, the new cases keep increasing with the highest number of cases being in their twenties. Is the virus being transmitted in colleges and universities? Or, is it from social activities like clubbing? Tracing he spread is s major part of controlling the virus. How are these young people spreading the virus?
Kev James
Only thing the government and mayors are thinking of right now is
the Olympic torch showcasing Japanese history and cultureApril 1st so they can stop paying bars and restaurants the 40,000 yen to close by 9pm.
For everything else, there are excuses, plans and considerations.
stickman1760
I’m interested in when I’ll get the vaccine, but as for the number of tests, cases? I just don’t care. I’ve lived through a full year of cases going up, going down. As long as you take common sense precautions you’ll be ok here in Tokyo even if you go to work 5 days a week as I have. Time to move on folks, nothing to see here as they say.
Zoroto
Past results don't predict future outcomes. I guess this is a bit of a hard concept to understand.
nakanoguy01
It is literally the same 5 people making the same 5 comments. Gmafb it’s like you’re rooting for the numbers to increase.
livvy
I went to Koganei Park in the late afternoon and rode through the entire length (2km) on my bike. I saw zero plastic tarps stretched out under any trees, and except for one baseball team outside the baseball field sitting together waiting their turn, everyone seemed to be observing social distancing. The park was all the more beautiful for being less crowded, and lacking the customary flea and crafts market in one area where it is held every weekend. I saw lots amd lots of people safely enjoying spring!
AG
However young and old people still live in the same world and go to the same places as supermarkets, public transportation, taking the same lifts and so on.
The idea of “young people infected is ok” is then riskier than you make it sound.
theResident
No Zoroto. 9pm closing extended to 21st April. Pretending you didn’t know that? What a shock.
james
My daughter will be going back to university, on campus, in Tokyo in two weeks with all the other 20 year old students. Can't imagine what could possibly go wrong.
carpslidy
The same poster repeatedly ridiculer the notion that early closing reduce infection, then in their next post claims removing closing restrictions on April 1st ( Actually it's April 21st) will lead to an explosion in cases???