Tokyo reports 430 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,074

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 430 new cases of the coronavirus, up 54 from Friday.

The number (229 men and 201 women) is the result of 8,110 tests conducted on March 24. By age group, people in their 20s (107 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 94 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, one down from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 331.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,074. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (386), Hyogo (164), Miyagi (129), Saitama (124), Kanagawa (102), Okinawa (98), Chiba (97), Hokkaido (62), Aichi (58), Yamagata (45), Fukuoka (38) and Ibaraki (33).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 31.

