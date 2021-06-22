Tokyo reports 435 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 435 new coronavirus cases, up 199 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 405.9.
People in their 20s (130 cases) and their 30s (83) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 697, down 24 from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
LifeAlertAus
Imagine that! An increase!
Jim
This looks bad when you see data as shown at this site comparing same numbers one week prior
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
last seven days report shows Tokyo numbers are higher than previous week
today number is 98 more than last week
Jim
Addenda
Out of last seven days six days shows increase from previous week
Tristis Quepe
I stand corrected. I was fully expecting another strategic decrease to appease the IOC.
I eagerly await the appearance of our IOC / LDP plants to tell us, 1984-style, that 435 is actually less than 236.
Commodore Perry
Numbers going up. Positivity rate still high.
Antiquesaving
Oh I am shocked Tuesday and the numbers nearly double!
Naahh not shocked just like every week as people desperate to be tested but rejected by public health centres testing turn to private labs open weekdays.
Check the infection "rate" not the numbers of infected.
The official rate has remained around 5% nothing has changed.
To make it clear the rate is the number of positive cases in relation to the number of tests.
The infection rate has barely changed in months the only thing that changed are lower numbers of test.
If the infection rate was lower as well as the number of tests then we can actually say things are improving but this is not what is happening and the rate has remained the same.