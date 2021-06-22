Tokyo reports 435 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 435 new coronavirus cases, up 199 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 405.9.

People in their 20s (130 cases) and their 30s (83) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 697, down 24 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

