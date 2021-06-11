Tokyo reports 435 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 435 new coronavirus cases, down four from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 386.4.

People in their 20s (167 cases) and their 30s (79) accounted for the highest numbers, while 43 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, down four two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 942, down 73 from Thursday.





