Tokyo reports 435 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,437

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 435 new coronavirus cases, up 199 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 405.9.
People in their 20s (130 cases) and their 30s (83) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 697, down 24 from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,437. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (163), Osaka (107), Okinawa (98), Aichi (96), Saitama (93), Chiba (74), Fukuoka (36), Tochigi (29), Hokkaido (29) and Hyogo (27).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 43.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
13 Comments
LifeAlertAus
Imagine that! An increase!
Jim
This looks bad when you see data as shown at this site comparing same numbers one week prior
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
last seven days report shows Tokyo numbers are higher than previous week
today number is 98 more than last week
Jim
Addenda
Out of last seven days six days shows increase from previous week
Tristis Quepe
I stand corrected. I was fully expecting another strategic decrease to appease the IOC.
I eagerly await the appearance of our IOC / LDP plants to tell us, 1984-style, that 435 is actually less than 236.
Commodore Perry
Numbers going up. Positivity rate still high.
Antiquesaving
Oh I am shocked Tuesday and the numbers nearly double!
Naahh not shocked just like every week as people desperate to be tested but rejected by public health centres testing turn to private labs open weekdays.
Check the infection "rate" not the numbers of infected.
The official rate has remained around 5% nothing has changed.
To make it clear the rate is the number of positive cases in relation to the number of tests.
The infection rate has barely changed in months the only thing that changed are lower numbers of test.
If the infection rate was lower as well as the number of tests then we can actually say things are improving but this is not what is happening and the rate has remained the same.
thelonius
I bet it will hit 1000 within 2 weeks, accompanied by plenty of media attention (blame) focused on foreign athletes that have tested positive.
klausdorth
Right, the infection rate should be published also by the government.
But of course they won't, it wouldn't look so rosy with some minor decreases every now and then.
Good to see that Suga keeps his spirits high, visiting vaccination centers even when the numbers are increasing (no, not the vaccine administered numbers!).
More to come for sure!
Antiquesaving
The one thing the government or IOC cannot control are people using private labs and paying out of pocket.
In Tokyo public health centres are testing fewer than 2,000 a day everything else are people desperate to be tested paying for private testing.
So Monday's numbers are from Sunday's test done by the public health centres Tuesday's are from Monday's tests that now include private labs often closed on weekends.
Fighto!
Not good at all. And on the same day the dropkicks announced there will be 10,000 fans in venues.
GenHXZ
1,532 tests - 28% positive rate. Testing is approx 400 less than previous week (taken on Sunday) Its beyond a sham at this point.
snowymountainhell
”Orwellian” indeed, *@Tristis Quepe 5:43pm**!*
Derek Grebe
GenHXZToday 06:02 pm JST
1,532 tests - 28% positive rate. Testing is approx 400 less than previous week (taken on Sunday) Its beyond a sham at this point.
Gen HXZ - thanks for sharing the shamefully poor testing rate. Where do you get your figures for the number of tests?
I get mine from here https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en and although the numbers rarely break the 7,000 barrier, they haven't announced something so woefully shameful as 1532 yet.
Would you share your sources? The world needs to know!