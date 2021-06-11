Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 435 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,937

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 435 new coronavirus cases, down four from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 386.4.

People in their 20s (167 cases) and their 30s (79) accounted for the highest numbers, while 43 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, down four two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 942, down 73 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6 p.m. was 1,937. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (220), Aichi (149), Okinawa (145), Hokkaido (145), Osaka (134), Chiba (113), Saitama (87), Fukuoka (58), Hyogo (46), Yamanashi (40), Shizuoka (40) and Hiroshima (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 64.


So, 435 it is this time?

Tests conducted?

Once again little to almost no information.

Just go ahead and keep those "numbers" down, "Olympics ante portas"!

6 ( +9 / -3 )

@klausdorth

Tests conducted?

6210 PCR Tested in Tokyo on 6/8

Which is down 1,985 PCR Tested in Tokyo from 6/7

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Klaus and Skipp

Think it’s time to end these accusations regarding the figures. The numbers are falling and life is returning to normal. Time to resume normality and be thankful we are in a country that hasn’t been hit too hard by the virus.

-8 ( +3 / -11 )

This is very good news. Plus, vaccines are hitting 1M jabs per day. There is no rational way to argue that things are getting worse in Japan. We have been fortunate to live in such a free country. It looks like they may just pull off the Olympics without major issues. Hopefully lots of fans too. Think positive because that is the direction this is going in.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

