national

Tokyo reports 436 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 436 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Friday.

People in their 20s (127 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest numbers, while 46 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,157, down 41 from Friday.

Among other prefectures, Hokkaido had 276 cases, Okinawa 261 and Hyogo 81.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

The highest number of cases are always among those in their 20s and 30s. You've gotta wonder how many seniors are falling ill but have no way to get to a hospital or clinic to be tested.

Bottom line: The numbers can't be trusted.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Good low numbers again. Forget all the conspiracy theories, Covid is on the way out. Vaccines are being rolled out fast to those who want them and these have been shown to reduce severe cases and hospitalization. The measures taken have proved effective and soon the inconveniences caused to businesses and the public will be over and we can enjoy summer like in past times.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

