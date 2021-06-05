Tokyo reports 436 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 436 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Friday.

People in their 20s (127 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest numbers, while 46 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,157, down 41 from Friday.

Among other prefectures, Hokkaido had 276 cases, Okinawa 261 and Hyogo 81.

