Tokyo reports 436 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,652

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 436 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 440.3.
People in their 20s (127 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest numbers, while 46 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,157, down 41 from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,652. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkkaido (276), Okinawa (261), Kanagawa (224), Aichi (218), Osaka (174), Chiba (137), Saitama (119), Fukuoka (85), Hyogo (81), Shizuoka (50), Kyoto (49), Yamanashi (47), Hiroshima (47), Kagoshima (47) and Gifu (43).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 54.
Kanta
The highest number of cases are always among those in their 20s and 30s. You've gotta wonder how many seniors are falling ill but have no way to get to a hospital or clinic to be tested.
Bottom line: The numbers can't be trusted.
OlympicSupport
Very strong low numbers! However, the fear mongering continues...we are living in sad times with people walking around living in fear.
Kanta
Wrong.
Except for health-care workers (and, surreptitiously, folks with insider connections), nobody under the age of 65 who wants a vaccine has been able to get a vaccine.
bokuda
Since a week ago the average testing in Tokyo went from 10,000 to 6,000.
Do you think that it has impacted the numbers?
falseflagsteve
Kanta
I said vaccines are, not have been rolled out. Things take a little time, being negative doesn’t speed things up or help any situation at all.
lucabrasi
Bizarre, isn’t it?
Almost as if there’s some kind of infectious disease that’s killed over 3.7 million people and counting…,
OlympicSupport
Bizarre, isn’t it?
I go out everyday, and have been since covid started. I ride the train, go to parks, go to stores, go shopping, travel...and have been fine. I have found that when there is a SOE, it is the best time to go out, as there is less people and less of a chance to get COVID.
lucabrasi
@OlympicSupport
Fair enough. But a lot of folk haven’t been so fortunate.
A lot of people have good reason to be fearful.
Akula
Several prefectures didn't report any new cases today, and recoveries are continuing to outpace new cases, with active cases dropping to almost half of what they were at their peak.
Great news - just wish the vaccination program had been rolled out earlier and faster than it has been.
carpslidy
At this stage the only number that matter are the number of vaccines
They will be 400 cases next june too
Kokegawa
This reads like a Trump tweet. Equally ridiculous, too.
falseflagsteve
Akula
Exactly, great news. Good to see another poster based in reality and being positive. It’s time for the negativity to end, it’s had it’s day and it become tiresome and stifles our progression to normality. The methods used were not those many here wanted but the evidence shows they worked.
Yubaru
Dont remind people! It's PTSD!
marcelito
I said vaccines are, not have been rolled out. Things take a little time, being negative doesn’t speed things up or help any situation at all.
Little time..? They,ve been rolling out " the vaccines since February fgs.
falseflagsteve
Just noticed the Osaka numbers 174, lovely stuff. If this continues we can get ready for some nightlife again by the end of the month.
John Noun
I hope so too falseflagSteve.
Then you might spend less time on here trying to antagonise people.
Do the hustle
Around 500 cases per day in one city is nothing to crow about. It adds up to around 15,000 cases per month just in Tokyo. The national number is around 50,000 new cases per month. It’s far from ‘under control’.
falseflagsteve
Do the Hustle
You do understand that the numbers are falling, so it’s almost certain the numbers 3ill be far less within a month. These are cases, not severe cases or deaths. It’s well under control as the falling numbers show, no negativity required.