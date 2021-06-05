Tokyo reports 436 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,652

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 436 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 440.3.

People in their 20s (127 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest numbers, while 46 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,157, down 41 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,652. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkkaido (276), Okinawa (261), Kanagawa (224), Aichi (218), Osaka (174), Chiba (137), Saitama (119), Fukuoka (85), Hyogo (81), Shizuoka (50), Kyoto (49), Yamanashi (47), Hiroshima (47), Kagoshima (47) and Gifu (43).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 54.

