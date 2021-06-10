Tokyo reports 439 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 439 new coronavirus cases, one down from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (141 cases) and their 30s (84) accounted for the highest numbers, while 44 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,015, down 40 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today