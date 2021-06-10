Tokyo reports 439 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 439 new coronavirus cases, one down from Wednesday.
People in their 20s (141 cases) and their 30s (84) accounted for the highest numbers, while 44 cases were aged 60 and older.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,015, down 40 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Michael Machida
Slightly going down then up then down then up....
Suzie Q
Any chance of a 7 day average of tests at least?
Reckless
The vaccines are working.
gakinotsukai
the rest of the world learnt that months ago
Derek Grebe
Suzie QToday 05:10 pm JST
Any chance of a 7 day average of tests at least?
Hear hear - that's an excellent idea!
We seem to be averaging 6-7 thousand a day, but it would be good if we could get some cold hard facts from the team at our favourite news source.
Editor - any chance of this happening?
robert maes
Japan has controlled the virus since long. One infection difference from yesterday in a city of 30 million. Every day around 100 death. Now isn’t that a disciplined virus ?
The gods of Mount Olympus look down and are pleased.
NipponGlory
as i have firmly stated many times. this will be my last comment on this topics. tokyo, due to guidances from leading LDP and koike-san, has beaten covid. the numbers are cannot lie. we have done it! The japan model has proven to the world on how to tackle virus.
Mina-san, omedetougozaimasu!
spinningplates
Don't let the door hit you on the way out NipponGlory!
John Noun
Yawn. The Japanese model is the world's worst.