Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 439 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 439 new coronavirus cases, one down from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (141 cases) and their 30s (84) accounted for the highest numbers, while 44 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,015, down 40 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Slightly going down then up then down then up....

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Any chance of a 7 day average of tests at least?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The vaccines are working.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

The vaccines are working.

the rest of the world learnt that months ago

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Suzie QToday  05:10 pm JST

Any chance of a 7 day average of tests at least?

Hear hear - that's an excellent idea!

We seem to be averaging 6-7 thousand a day, but it would be good if we could get some cold hard facts from the team at our favourite news source.

Editor - any chance of this happening?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan has controlled the virus since long. One infection difference from yesterday in a city of 30 million. Every day around 100 death. Now isn’t that a disciplined virus ?

The gods of Mount Olympus look down and are pleased.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

as i have firmly stated many times. this will be my last comment on this topics. tokyo, due to guidances from leading LDP and koike-san, has beaten covid. the numbers are cannot lie. we have done it! The japan model has proven to the world on how to tackle virus.

Mina-san, omedetougozaimasu!

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Don't let the door hit you on the way out NipponGlory!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

as i have firmly stated many times. this will be my last comment on this topics. tokyo, due to guidances from leading LDP and koike-san, has beaten covid. the numbers are cannot lie. we have done it! The japan model has proven to the world on how to tackle virus.

> Mina-san, omedetougozaimasu!

Yawn. The Japanese model is the world's worst.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog