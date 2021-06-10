Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 439 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,043

17 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 439 new coronavirus cases, one down from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 391.7.

People in their 20s (141 cases) and their 30s (84) accounted for the highest numbers, while 44 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,015, down 40 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,043. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (189), Hokkaido (182), Aichi (171), Okinawa (166), Osaka (148), Saitama (110), Chiba (102), Hyogo (50), Fukuoka (42), Kyoto (41) and Shizuoka (39).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 70.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Slightly going down then up then down then up....

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Any chance of a 7 day average of tests at least?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

The vaccines are working.

-9 ( +3 / -12 )

The vaccines are working.

the rest of the world learnt that months ago

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Japan has controlled the virus since long. One infection difference from yesterday in a city of 30 million. Every day around 100 death. Now isn’t that a disciplined virus ?

The gods of Mount Olympus look down and are pleased.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Include vaccination numbers also

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Suzie Q:

Any chance of a 7 day average of tests at least?

Yes. 7-day moving average (among all other data) has been available from the very beginning. Just visit the Tokyo Metropolitan Government website:

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

One less compared with Wednesday and people call it a great success. So if it is up one tomorrow let's call it a great failure, okay!

6 ( +6 / -0 )

I wonder how the Japanese government would react if I applied the government covid method to calculate my taxable income.

So testing only those that they have no real choice.

In my business would be only counting sales that request a receipt.

Not counting patients on waiting list to be admitted to hospital or that have covid but not in designated covid wards.

Would be not counting income I didn't deposit in the bank.

Yeah I could really reduce my taxable income using the J-covid method.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Some keep going on asking poof the numbers are being manipulated.

Well in what reality do you not count people with covid in hospital as being hospitalised with covid just because they are not in a Covid designated ward?

This is officially government policy.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Covid is being beaten, soundly, a good job is being down. Unfortunately there are still some who wish to believe this is all fake news. Let’s make it clear, the government is not hiding any numbers regarding cases, severe cases or deaths. The numbers and the way they are counted are available for the general public to see. There is no evidence of lying to the public, if that was the case I would be the first to condemn them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

