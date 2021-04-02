Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 440 coronavirus cases; Osaka 613

22 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 440 new cases of the coronavirus, down 35 from Thursday. Osaka topped the nation's tally with 613 cases.

In Tokyo, the number (249 men and 191 women) is the result of 7,934 tests conducted on March 30. By age group, people in their 20s (115 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 75 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, down one from Thursday health officials said. The nationwide figure is 394.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,663. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (174), Saitama (163), Aichi (145), Kanagawa (133), Miyagi (116), Chiba (105), Okinawa (103), Kyoto (68), Hokkaido (57), Nara (54), Ibaraki (35), Gunma (34), Fukushima (34), Gunma (34), Tochigi (32), Shizuoka (30), Iwate (27), Nagano (27) and Ehime (27.)

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 15.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

These numbers are very low considering the size of the Japanese population

Yet there are people trying to make others feel guilty about getting on without everyday lives. They would prefer everyone to stay indoors and feel isolated from society, it seems almost sadistic to me

-13 ( +12 / -25 )

These numbers are very low considering the size of the Japanese population

Why do you thing the numbers are low?

Did you ever thought about that?

9 ( +17 / -8 )

These numbers are very low considering the size of the Japanese population

Consider the tests number and positivity rate or you don't understand anything to statistics

12 ( +17 / -5 )

it's all just made up, the rate doesn't have any bearing on the positive figures no matter the test size, it's complete PR

7 ( +10 / -3 )

These numbers are very low considering the size of the Japanese population

I will fix that mistake for you. You're welcome.

*These test numbers are very low considering the size of the Japanese population*

16 ( +20 / -4 )

Actually guy sim talking about the severe cases hospitalized.

much less than many flu seasons

-13 ( +6 / -19 )

much less than many flu seasons

so a 3 times more fatal virus killing less than the season flu ... totally legit

https://presse.inserm.fr/en/covid-19-causes-3-times-more-deaths-than-seasonal-flu/41795/

0 ( +5 / -5 )

These numbers are very low considering the size of the Japanese population

Once again, another person who mistakenly thinks that "Tokyo" is Japan!

直近１週間の人口１０万人当たりの新規感染者は３９・１４人で全国平均１１・１５人の約３倍に上る。全国では２番目の多さ。最多は宮城県４２・６６人、３番目は大阪府２８・５７人だった。　

Once again the "rest" of the country gets brushed aside!

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

We update the story every night at around 7 p.m. with nationwide numbers.

so a 3 times more fatal virus killing less than the season flu ... totally legit

By all means, please post how many people were killed by the seasonal flu in Japan in 2020-2021? My bet, it's probably single digits, as there have basically been no flu cases at all.

2 ( +8 / -6 )

Zoroto, yes because all classed as Covid no doubt

check usual years

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

These numbers are very low considering the size of the Japanese population

Should be read, These numbers are very low considering the size of the Tokyo population.

And this is right. Numbers are low not only because test numbers are low, but because the number of infected people remains low. That’s a fact, otherwise you would see what happened in Wuhan, Italy, New York and a few other places where dead people were packed outside hospitals. This is not happening here

-9 ( +3 / -12 )

Im happy to see the numbers are going down. The Japanese Government is doing a smash up great job! However, now that I think about it. Are the numbers higher today than yesterday? I think they are!

[ heh, heh.....]

3 ( +6 / -3 )

The death rate in Japan is almost equal to that in the rest of the world (~1%), so, there is nothing special about Japan. It's low enough that most people feel safe, but high enough that it could easily get out of control if measures are relaxed.

Until the vaccines are available for all, the best course is to avoid crowds, wear your masks and generally keep doing what we have been doing all year.

Don't give up!

11 ( +13 / -2 )

One week ago, on March 26: 8303 tests, 376 positive cases.

Today, on April 2: 7934 tests, 440 positive cases.

Up we go.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Vinke is right.

This doesn't look good or promising at all!

Ehime also counted another 28, yesterday it was 30, the day before that 33 .. and so on.

"We" didn't have those infection numbers 2 or 3 months ago!

7 ( +9 / -2 )

never ending story

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Common sense tells us the number of people you test, the number of people that test positive increases. If you keep testing below 10k every day, then the numbers won't change much as we have seen. The Gov't keeps the testing low for a reason. This way they can show the world how they "Beat the Virus!" What the Gov't doesn't know if they are being laughed at so much by the rest of the world with their Irrogant attitude. Remember when there was Irrogancy in the middle east? It didn't turn out well.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

never ending story

Right, not in Japan. In other places, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and the story will quickly end. I'd expect almost nobody to talk about COVID-19 in the US in 2 months time. Connecticut, for example, just announced that by the end of April, vaccine supply should outstrip demand. What a great position to be in.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Covid19 is running out of steam!

About time for a new “variant”

by the way, what happened to the flu?

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

It looks like today will be about 2900 total, a new high in this so-called 4th wave.

And with that, it pushes the current weekly average to well over 2200 (and rising). It should be noted that this is just about the point when the government extended the previous State Of Emergency in early February (yet back then the 7-day average was steadily falling).

Probably gonna be another SOE for GW.

And gonna wreck havoc for all the pre-Olympic plans...... (better to just scrap it).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Monty,

This article is about new covid-19 cases in Japan - not about The Greatness of Japan.

I love many things in Japan, like the food, the history, the aesthetics, but won't comment on that here, as it's irrelevant to the article. Comments on how Japan has handled the pandemic is, however, very relevant, and IMO Japan is doing a miserable job at that.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

