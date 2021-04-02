Tokyo reports 440 coronavirus cases; Osaka 613

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 440 new cases of the coronavirus, down 35 from Thursday. Osaka topped the nation's tally with 613 cases.

In Tokyo, the number (249 men and 191 women) is the result of 7,934 tests conducted on March 30. By age group, people in their 20s (115 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 75 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, down one from Thursday health officials said. The nationwide figure is 394.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,663. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (174), Saitama (163), Aichi (145), Kanagawa (133), Miyagi (116), Chiba (105), Okinawa (103), Kyoto (68), Hokkaido (57), Nara (54), Ibaraki (35), Gunma (34), Fukushima (34), Gunma (34), Tochigi (32), Shizuoka (30), Iwate (27), Nagano (27) and Ehime (27.)

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 15.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today