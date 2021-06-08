Tokyo reports 440 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 440 new coronavirus cases, up 71 from Tuesday.
People in their 20s (135 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest numbers, while 44 cases were aged 60 and older.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,055, down 44 from Tuesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Oxycodin
Finally it surpassed the lucky 300 figure Tokyo loves. Good sign that the infected are decreasing
hatsufred
Ok so now keep mass vaccination centres running for the next 6 months. yes after the Olympics
robert maes
Numbers will be rising again, there are limits to manipulating them. I wonder if we will again see more than 100 deaths today.