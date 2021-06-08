Tokyo reports 440 new coronavirus cases

A medical worker guides an elderly person at a mass vaccination site in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 440 new coronavirus cases, up 71 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (135 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest numbers, while 44 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,055, down 44 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today