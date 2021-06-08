Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A medical worker guides an elderly person at a mass vaccination site in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: David Mareuil/Pool via AP
national

Tokyo reports 440 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,242

13 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 440 new coronavirus cases, up 71 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 401.6.

People in their 20s (135 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest numbers, while 44 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,055, down 44 from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,242. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (247), Kanagawa (202), Hokkaido (179), Okinawa (174), Osaka (153), Saitama (121), Chiba (106), Fukuoka (66), Hyogo (64), Kyoto (64) and Shizuoka (41).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 94.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

Finally it surpassed the lucky 300 figure Tokyo loves. Good sign that the infected are decreasing

-11 ( +1 / -12 )

Ok so now keep mass vaccination centres running for the next 6 months. yes after the Olympics

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Numbers will be rising again, there are limits to manipulating them. I wonder if we will again see more than 100 deaths today.

6 ( +11 / -5 )

Isn't Thursday the day with the heaviest number of cases?

how come the total number of tests is no longer reported?

11 ( +12 / -1 )

This sums it up http://www.japansubculture.com/japan-solves-coronavirus-crisis-with-magical-math/

Btw, the page https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html may want to change certain graphs. There's an inconsistency like hell atm.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

The numbers with severe symptoms in Tokyo is down, of course we will not mention those who cannot get a hospital bed. These numbers are meaningless

6 ( +7 / -1 )

And another confessed increase according to the official numbers. More to come. Agreed with others, where is the test count? 1.000 or maybe 2.000, or maybe less?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Isn't Thursday the day with the heaviest number of cases?

Why not wait until tomorrow to find out?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

It says 1,717 of PCR test in Tokyo on 6/6

I must be wrong. 25.6% os positives is pretty wild.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan has give 15 vaccines per 100 people -- you need 200 per 100 for full vaccination, or 140 for the 70% needed for herd immunity. So we are 12% there in Tokyo. We should reach herd immunity by the end of the year.

https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2021/health/global-covid-vaccinations/

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Cases rising. Positivity rate rising again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good low numbers, city I live in Osaka is doing great. Normality is almost upon us again, the vaccinations will help us end the situation even faster. My advice is to take sensible precautions but don’t panic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog