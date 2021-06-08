Tokyo reports 440 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,242

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 440 new coronavirus cases, up 71 from Tuesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 401.6.
People in their 20s (135 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest numbers, while 44 cases were aged 60 and older.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,055, down 44 from Tuesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,242. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (247), Kanagawa (202), Hokkaido (179), Okinawa (174), Osaka (153), Saitama (121), Chiba (106), Fukuoka (66), Hyogo (64), Kyoto (64) and Shizuoka (41).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 94.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
13 Comments
Login to comment
Oxycodin
Finally it surpassed the lucky 300 figure Tokyo loves. Good sign that the infected are decreasing
hatsufred
Ok so now keep mass vaccination centres running for the next 6 months. yes after the Olympics
robert maes
Numbers will be rising again, there are limits to manipulating them. I wonder if we will again see more than 100 deaths today.
William Round
Isn't Thursday the day with the heaviest number of cases?
how come the total number of tests is no longer reported?
Robert Cikki
This sums it up http://www.japansubculture.com/japan-solves-coronavirus-crisis-with-magical-math/
Btw, the page https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html may want to change certain graphs. There's an inconsistency like hell atm.
hatsufred
The numbers with severe symptoms in Tokyo is down, of course we will not mention those who cannot get a hospital bed. These numbers are meaningless
klausdorth
And another confessed increase according to the official numbers. More to come. Agreed with others, where is the test count? 1.000 or maybe 2.000, or maybe less?
Yubaru
Why not wait until tomorrow to find out?
bokuda
It says 1,717 of PCR test in Tokyo on 6/6
I must be wrong. 25.6% os positives is pretty wild.
Zoroto
Japan has give 15 vaccines per 100 people -- you need 200 per 100 for full vaccination, or 140 for the 70% needed for herd immunity. So we are 12% there in Tokyo. We should reach herd immunity by the end of the year.
https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2021/health/global-covid-vaccinations/
Commodore Perry
Cases rising. Positivity rate rising again.
falseflagsteve
Good low numbers, city I live in Osaka is doing great. Normality is almost upon us again, the vaccinations will help us end the situation even faster. My advice is to take sensible precautions but don’t panic.