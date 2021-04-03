Tokyo reports 446 coronavirus cases; Osaka logs record high 666

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 446 new cases of the coronavirus, up six from Friday. Osaka logged a record high 666 cases.
In Tokyo, the number (230 men and 216 women) is the result of 7,356 tests conducted on March 31. By age group, people in their 20s (131 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, up five from Friday health officials said. The nationwide figure is 408.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,759. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (206), Saitama (149), Miyagi (136), Kanagawa (129), Aichi (118), Okinawa (117), Chiba (90), Hokkaido (66), Kyoto (53), Nagano (46), Nara (45), Tochigi (41), Fukuoka (39), Shizuoka (39), Ehime (34), Ibaraki (31) and Fukushima (28).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 13.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Zoroto
More cases, fewer tests compared to last Saturday.
Do the hustle
The numbers keep creeping up. Japan has had over a year to get on top of this. All they have done is prolonged the inevitable.
Objective
@Do the hustle - What is the inevitable?
All I can see is the continuation of running the economy as best as possible while vaccines are on the horizon. Life here has been pretty normal all things considered.
gakinotsukai
Even less births, more suicides, financial crash of the Olympics ... this is the honne behind the tatemae
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Sore de?
Numan
More selective testing and disqualifying infections to keep the numbers down for the "Safety Olympics"!
bokuda
it means higher percentage of infections than last week.
Zoroto
Osaka 666 infections -- a symbolically bad number.
hatsufred
@Objective Which horizon is that ?
falseflagsteve
Went to Tennoji Park for a picnic in the afternoon, wonderful weather.
Plenty of families enjoying the day, it was lovely to see.
Seems to be as busy as usual, less people seemed concerned over Covid which is understandable considering it has hardly effected their daily lives.
life must go in and I fully support those wishing to live their lives to the full.
As long as the virus does not mutate into a far deadly type I cannot foresee people changing their behavior, i for one shall not.
Eric
Tokyo is behind Osaka because they extended their SOE by a few weeks. They will soon catch up I am sure. What is worrying is that the Osaka numbers have yet to be impacted by the hanami season. People are out and about here and acting as if everything is normal. This weeks Universities go back and a lot here are face to face. I have a feeling in about two weeks this will reveal itself to be the biggest wave yet. The question is will Osaka continue with its semi-SOE when this happens?
smithinjapan
Japan's policy is as it always has been -- pray and wait. They waited, and waited, and delayed any action, then even the "lockdown" was a joke. News of a vaccine comes and it was celebration in the streets as though everyone had gotten it and the whole thing was over. Pray and wait. Unfortunately, they also decided to wait and pray when it came to the vaccine, so now we're all forced to wait on that, too. And alas, now they are praying they can hurry up rollout after doing nothing but waiting, and praying things will just hold if not settle down before that... then they can pray numbers go down again. Osaka is asking Tokyo to take control, Tokyo is saying it's not under their control, etc.