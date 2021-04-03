Tokyo reports 446 coronavirus cases; Osaka logs record high 666

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 446 new cases of the coronavirus, up six from Friday. Osaka logged a record high 666 cases.

In Tokyo, the number (230 men and 216 women) is the result of 7,356 tests conducted on March 31. By age group, people in their 20s (131 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, up five from Friday health officials said. The nationwide figure is 408.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,759. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (206), Saitama (149), Miyagi (136), Kanagawa (129), Aichi (118), Okinawa (117), Chiba (90), Hokkaido (66), Kyoto (53), Nagano (46), Nara (45), Tochigi (41), Fukuoka (39), Shizuoka (39), Ehime (34), Ibaraki (31) and Fukushima (28).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 13.

