Tokyo reports 448 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 448 new coronavirus cases, down 91 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 558.6.
People in their 20s (135 cases) accounted for the highest numbers, while 50 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 77, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,347, down 36 from Saturday.
Among other prefectures, Aichi had 305, Hokkaido 288 and Okinawa 277.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
6 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
4 + 4 = 8, thus 448. Very symmetric. Get some nice sunshine today to build up your immunity and battle coronavirus.
Zoroto
The 7-day average on number of tests are down form 10,500 on May 12 to 8050 to May 27, with the number decreasing every single day.
One way to "beat" the virus.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Zoroto
You posted this at 5:10pm, it might not be a relevant advice.
Since you are obviously a medical expert on this, would just taking Vitamin D pills do the trick? Or am I missing some aspect of sunlight that boosts immunity. Please tell us.
Rivera
Japan Government trying to make their people look really stupid to believe this...
Objective
When the infected numbers are not high enough for Zoroto's liking it is straight to the number of tests. You can't compare week-to-week now since the data doesn't support your wish. Obviously the number is falling since testing has been consistent. They only test those who present with symptoms. It has always been the same. Maybe not ideal, but it is consistent. Numbers are going down and vaccines are finally happening. Things are moving in a positive direction.
robert maes
No more interest in this government scam. I am going to find my 2 stolen dogs back, get to a seaside home with my wife and them and have a look at Tokyo Again in 2025, by then I should have gone through my books, had enough of drink and cigars.
And the Olympics will only be a bad memory.
Zoroto
Why not? Seems completely valid.
Zoroto
Are we talking about Japan here? Or another country where 40% of the population is vaccinated, which is needed to have an affect?
Antiquesaving
Last Sunday the testing dropped to just around 3,000 from the weekdays average of 8,000 in Tokyo.
If we are again going to see just 3,000 tested with over 400 positive then Tokyo has a big problem hiding.