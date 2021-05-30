Tokyo reports 448 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,877

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 448 new coronavirus cases, down 91 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 558.6.

People in their 20s (135 cases) accounted for the highest numbers, while 50 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 77, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,347, down 36 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,877. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (305), Hokkaido (288), Okinawa (271), Kanagawa (233), Osaka (197), Fukuoka (152), Saitama (122), Hyogo (101), Chiba (93), Hiroshima (79), Kyoto (69), Gifu (64) and Shizuoka (42).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 45.

