Tokyo reports 448 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,877

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 448 new coronavirus cases, down 91 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 558.6.
People in their 20s (135 cases) accounted for the highest numbers, while 50 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 77, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,347, down 36 from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,877. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (305), Hokkaido (288), Okinawa (271), Kanagawa (233), Osaka (197), Fukuoka (152), Saitama (122), Hyogo (101), Chiba (93), Hiroshima (79), Kyoto (69), Gifu (64) and Shizuoka (42).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 45.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
18 Comments
Reckless
4 + 4 = 8, thus 448. Very symmetric. Get some nice sunshine today to build up your immunity and battle coronavirus.
Zoroto
The 7-day average on number of tests are down form 10,500 on May 12 to 8050 to May 27, with the number decreasing every single day.
One way to "beat" the virus.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Zoroto
You posted this at 5:10pm, it might not be a relevant advice.
Since you are obviously a medical expert on this, would just taking Vitamin D pills do the trick? Or am I missing some aspect of sunlight that boosts immunity. Please tell us.
Rivera
Japan Government trying to make their people look really stupid to believe this...
Objective
When the infected numbers are not high enough for Zoroto's liking it is straight to the number of tests. You can't compare week-to-week now since the data doesn't support your wish. Obviously the number is falling since testing has been consistent. They only test those who present with symptoms. It has always been the same. Maybe not ideal, but it is consistent. Numbers are going down and vaccines are finally happening. Things are moving in a positive direction.
Zoroto
Why not? Seems completely valid.
Toto
Anyone believe this fact because the Tokyo government always said stupid things. The state of emergency may be going to be extended again in my opinion. What should I believe, what is the fact,,,
Zoroto
Are we talking about Japan here? Or another country where 40% of the population is vaccinated, which is needed to have an affect?
Antiquesaving
Last Sunday the testing dropped to just around 3,000 from the weekdays average of 8,000 in Tokyo.
If we are again going to see just 3,000 tested with over 400 positive then Tokyo has a big problem hiding.
as_the_crow_flies
Testing is down from 0.73 tests per thousand on May 14 to 0.64 tests per thousand on May 26th. So as several people have pointed out, if you don't test, you don't find.
Grumpy Gaijin
For God's sake, have you ever thought of the countries where millions of people have no access to vaccines whatsoever?
Zoroto
Yes, in Japan, about 100 million people have no access to vaccines whatsoever. What's your point?
Grumpy Gaijin
Get a wider perspective of the world. You will be thankful that you are in Japan.
Joeintokyo
Here's the more important number:
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/positive-rate/
Reckless
I am rather astonished that in spite of a very soft lockdown such as not selling beer after 8 pm, pretty much no vaccines, and a relatively porous border, that Japan has still kept the number of deaths from coronavirus very low. Puzzling but in a good way.
bokuda
Some studies are saying that the real number of covid deaths in Japan is more that x10 of the official ones.
Tora
Are you talking about the prefectures that are under the quasi-state of emergency, or the ones with the states of emergency? For the ones under the state of emergency (like Tokyo) bars and restaurants have been requested to stop selling alcohol altogether. You can get it at bottle stores/supermarkets or wherever else whenever you like though. I am guessing the 8pm one is for those that are under quasi-states of emergency, like Saitama, which is right next to Tokyo, right? Anyhow, it is all meaningless and doesn't make any sense whatsoever. The powers that be must thing the populace are thick (maybe they are).
Yubaru
Things are getting pretty bad down here, the "per-100,000" infectious rate over the course of the last week has been nearly 110 per 100,000. The average in Japan is about 22 per 100,000.
https://www.okinawatimes.co.jp/articles/-/762160