Tokyo reports 452 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 452 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (147 cases) and their 30s (92) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 40, down five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 763, down 40 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

