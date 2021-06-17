Tokyo reports 452 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,554

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 452 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 386.4.
People in their 20s (147 cases) and their 30s (92) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 40, down five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 763, down 40 from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,554. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases was Kanagawa (185), Chiba (124), Okinawa (97), Osaka (95), Saitama (79), Hokkaido (73), Fukuoka (41) and Hyogo (39).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 47.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
12 Comments
falseflagsteve
Numbers falling in Tokyo including severe cases which indicate the downward trend is continuing. Most of the cases are in the young who socialize more and are less likely to develop serious symptoms from Covid. This is the right time for SOE restrictions to be eased and hopefully fully dropped on the coming months.
Akula
Less than 100 cases in Osaka today and falling everywhere. Vaccines at 1M plus a day. Japan heading in the right direction for sure.
Fighto!
^^IOC bot alert ^^
klausdorth
Down 49, what a success! Hail and praise the Japanese Government for what has been achieved so far! (/s)
Now, how about the numbers of those who diseased? How about other prefectures? How about the number of tests conducted? Nada mentioned so far!
Ehime is up 5 today, looking at the percentage the same increase like Tokyo's decrease.
iamtheponz
The numbers have conveniently been declining in the week leading up to the end of the SOE. The SOE is conveniently set to end a month before the Olympics. Let me guess, nationwide cases will conveniently be in the double (or even single) digits by the time the Olympics start! They're not even trying to hide their lies anymore...
Goodlucktoyou
Its like the polls with 1000 people out of 1750 replying.
really, how many tests?
and if young people are increasingly infected, that means it’s the new vaccine resistant variants.
how did they enter this island country???
Michael Machida
Still an increase over the last few weeks.
GenHXZ
7,006 tests. Drop of 2,009 tests from same time last week (9,015) Oh and just to remind - Tokyo has 97,000 testing capacity per day.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
These jokes have to stop somewhere. 10,000 people x 30% gets infected 3,000 . People imagine what that number will be by August 2021.???. What are they thinking???. Olympics , some people are pocketing money again???. definitely not love for the Japanese people or sports.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
What about comparing the same time last year 2020 ???.
Commodore Perry
GenHXZToday 06:21 pm JST
That is an extremely high positivity rate.
klausdorth
Tara Tan Kitaoka,
I can tell you this much:
new infections for Tokyo on 17 June 2020 - 27!! (if proof needed, I still got the picture!)n
Hope this helps, even though it's not the number of tests!
GenHXZ
No. tests for 17th June 2020 was 2,343 (taken on June 15th 2020)