Tokyo reports 452 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,554

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 452 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 386.4.

People in their 20s (147 cases) and their 30s (92) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 40, down five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 763, down 40 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,554. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases was Kanagawa (185), Chiba (124), Okinawa (97), Osaka (95), Saitama (79), Hokkaido (73), Fukuoka (41) and Hyogo (39).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 47.

