national

Tokyo reports 453 new coronavirus cases

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 453 new coronavirus cases, up one from Thursday.

People in their 20s (145 cases) and their 30s (93) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 775, up 12 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Stubbornly high in Tokyo but cases dropping around the country.

Saga has no active cases at all according to this site and several other prefectures seeing next to no cases now.

https://covid19japan.com/

The downward trend continues. Let me make clear to some here a trend is an average over a period of time, not daily totals. I see the vaccine push is going incredibly well to ensure maximum protection for the population in time for The Olympics and the summer holidays. Personally I am looking forward to more trips around the country and being able to enjoy some evening drinks with my partner.

Had a meeting with some colleagues today and they are all planning to get vaccinated asap in early July in Tokyo. Same as me. The vaccine allow us to put coronavirus to rest in short order. Can't wait to travel more.

Reckless

Great idea old boy, hope it all goes to plan and you can enjoy the summer. It’s unlikely Covid will make a comeback and disrupt our lives like before.

Numbers are not down, they are up in Tokyo and will keep rising. This still under SoE.

Seriously sick in the entire country up over yesterday.

in Copa America now 66 cases. This is for 10 teams of 50 people. Half of the 66 are players and team staff. Compare that with the Olympics and run.

robert

My dear fellow, the trend is down and continues in that trajectory. If you look at the cases, sever cases and deaths over the last few weeks you can see them falling.

@Falseflagsteve

It doesn't matter how you try and twist it, old chap. There is no reason, apart from the Olympics, for Tokyo to release the state of emergency with numbers staying as stubbornly as high they are.

Under the Quasi, I expect them to rise again. Even Omi is saying a rise is likely.

