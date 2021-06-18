Tokyo reports 453 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 453 new coronavirus cases, up one from Thursday.

People in their 20s (145 cases) and their 30s (93) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 775, up 12 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

