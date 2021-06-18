Tokyo reports 453 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,623

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 453 new coronavirus cases, up one from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 389.0.

People in their 20s (145 cases) and their 30s (93) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 775, up 12 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,623. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (231), Chiba (135), Aichi (106), Okinawa (86), Osaka (79), Hokkaido (76), Saitama (64), Hyogo (37) and Yamanashi (35).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 48.

