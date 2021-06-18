Tokyo reports 453 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,623

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 453 new coronavirus cases, up one from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 389.0.
People in their 20s (145 cases) and their 30s (93) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 775, up 12 from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,623. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (231), Chiba (135), Aichi (106), Okinawa (86), Osaka (79), Hokkaido (76), Saitama (64), Hyogo (37) and Yamanashi (35).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 48.
19 Comments
Akula
Stubbornly high in Tokyo but cases dropping around the country.
Saga has no active cases at all according to this site and several other prefectures seeing next to no cases now.
https://covid19japan.com/
falseflagsteve
The downward trend continues. Let me make clear to some here a trend is an average over a period of time, not daily totals. I see the vaccine push is going incredibly well to ensure maximum protection for the population in time for The Olympics and the summer holidays. Personally I am looking forward to more trips around the country and being able to enjoy some evening drinks with my partner.
Reckless
Had a meeting with some colleagues today and they are all planning to get vaccinated asap in early July in Tokyo. Same as me. The vaccine allow us to put coronavirus to rest in short order. Can't wait to travel more.
falseflagsteve
Reckless
Great idea old boy, hope it all goes to plan and you can enjoy the summer. It’s unlikely Covid will make a comeback and disrupt our lives like before.
robert maes
Numbers are not down, they are up in Tokyo and will keep rising. This still under SoE.
Seriously sick in the entire country up over yesterday.
falseflagsteve
robert
My dear fellow, the trend is down and continues in that trajectory. If you look at the cases, sever cases and deaths over the last few weeks you can see them falling.
Tora
@Falseflagsteve
It doesn't matter how you try and twist it, old chap. There is no reason, apart from the Olympics, for Tokyo to release the state of emergency with numbers staying as stubbornly as high they are.
Under the Quasi, I expect them to rise again. Even Omi is saying a rise is likely.
falseflagsteve
Tora
They are ending because Covid is not just being contained but beaten. With a huge amount of vaccinations daily we will see further falls. Proceed with caution when outside but don’t live in fear, it’s on the way out and good riddance to that.
Northernlife
I wonder how close herd immunity is because I know plenty of people who have already had this virus including myself and my family.
knittyelf
@falseflagsteve
I don’t think we’re experiencing the same reality…
falseflagsteve
Northernlife
I guess herd immunity is close and with so many seniors being vaccinated now we can stop worrying. Average people have little to fear from the virus, it’s unlikely to seriously effect you, as with myself, just tired for a few days. There seem to be people living in a different reality to the rest of us where people are dropping like flies and the government are concealing this. Hospitals across Japan are all full, total nonsense of course. I’m out and about daily, life is the same as ever except places close earlier.
John Noun
Just walking up the chemist to pick up some medicine for my daughter, bars and restaurants packed....
I've come to the conclusion that Japanese people just don't care about Coronavirus, or spreading it.
Very very bad behaviour, and selfish at that. Ruining it for everyone who has followed rules and stayed away from such areas.
Booo to you, Japan
falseflagsteve
John
what do you mean selfish? People need to go out and support local businesses and enjoy live. Have you seen the low cases nd do you know the low chances of being seriously effected by Covid? These people are out because they know the risk and accept that it is so minute they will not allow it to effect their daily life.
Tristis Quepe
John NounToday 06:53 pm JST
Just walking up the chemist to pick up some medicine for my daughter, bars and restaurants packed....
I've come to the conclusion that Japanese people just don't care about Coronavirus, or spreading it.
Very very bad behaviour, and selfish at that. Ruining it for everyone who has followed rules and stayed away from such areas.
Booo to you, Japan
Indeed, Japan should be much more like America and the UK, those exemplars of altruism with their almost complete adherence to mask protocols, total lack of politicization of the virus, and low, low case counts, right?
klausdorth
Almost same numbers like yesterday. Don't see a real downward trend. But some people like to see things differently. Keep up your dreams, sooner or later they will end.
Oxycodin
I’m scheduled to get my first jab from my company next week but I’m not sure if I really want the vaccine as it might do more harm than good. Mixed feelings here.
John Noun
@john
That's fair enough, but I think the whole 'supporting local businesses' thing is a bit of an easy excuse.
They might be enjoying life, but there's also a chance of spreading the virus. I'm sure the people I saw aren't vaccinated judging by the age range. And I call it selfish because the longer they behave like that, the longer we have to live under states of emergency and so on. There's been very little patience here.
@tristis quepe
There is an obsession here in Japan to compare with UK and USA always. Why is this? Let's compare with Korea and Taiwan. Japan doesn't look so good does it. Anyway, that's neither here nor there.
I'd say Japan and UK, vaccinations wise are miles ahead of Japan. If it wasn't for UK and USA, there wouldn't be any vaccines here.
Ungrateful is the word I'm looking for.
I still think Japan is really doing poorly here.
Oxycodin
you on spot there. They think they are invulnerable to the virus perhaps
falseflagsteve
John
We all have different ways of thinking including how we deal with Covid. I don’t believe the virus is as dangerous as the Western Media makes out. Also obesity problems are the major cause of non senior deaths by Covid in Japan. Also here we have most adhering to mask wearing and generally much less physical contact is made in social occasions.
There are many reasons why it is OK to take the route Japan has with relatively low deaths compared to many comparable nations and why Covid did not get out if control and cause chaos here.