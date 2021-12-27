Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 46 new coronavirus cases

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 46 new coronavirus cases, up 11 from Monday and eight more than last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

News?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Unless it’s over a few hundred, then I wouldn’t bother reporting this anymore. Most of the population are vaccinated and masked up. There will always be a couple of cases but that’s to be expected. Surely we can’t keep reporting these low numbers forever?

I have been highly critical of the government for a long time but I’m not sure, apart from getting boosters out there, what more they can do?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

These figures are only based on the number of people who show up at hospital and get diagnosed. Tokyo and Japan does not do mass testing so the actual number of those infected could be much higher.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I was walking to the store today and told someone the count was 46 today.

yeah?

Yeah

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Tokyo and Japan does not do mass testing so the actual number of those infected could be much higher.

Yeah, but who cares?

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

How is the free testing promised going?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Just report the number of seriously ill and deceased. Other countries are so caught up in case counts when most Omicron are equivalent to a simple cold. Let's get on with it and just accept Covid will be here for the long haul. Japan has been the poster child of how to react to this pandemic. We carry on with our lives and don't panic. Other countries have totally lost it.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Japan has been the poster child of how to react to this pandemic.

Errr, I don't think so.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog