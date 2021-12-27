Tokyo reports 46 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 46 new coronavirus cases, up 11 from Monday and eight more than last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.
xamurai
News?
Kev James
Unless it’s over a few hundred, then I wouldn’t bother reporting this anymore. Most of the population are vaccinated and masked up. There will always be a couple of cases but that’s to be expected. Surely we can’t keep reporting these low numbers forever?
I have been highly critical of the government for a long time but I’m not sure, apart from getting boosters out there, what more they can do?
Lindsay
These figures are only based on the number of people who show up at hospital and get diagnosed. Tokyo and Japan does not do mass testing so the actual number of those infected could be much higher.
Simian Lane
Rob Nads
Zoroto
How is the free testing promised going?
joffy
Just report the number of seriously ill and deceased. Other countries are so caught up in case counts when most Omicron are equivalent to a simple cold. Let's get on with it and just accept Covid will be here for the long haul. Japan has been the poster child of how to react to this pandemic. We carry on with our lives and don't panic. Other countries have totally lost it.
Zia and Esteban
