Tokyo reports 463 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike reported 463 new coronavirus infections on Friday, a record daily increase.
The figure tops the previous single-day record of 367 marked Thursday, adding to concerns about a resurgence of infections across Japan, which fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.
The cumulative total of infections in Tokyo stands at 12,691, about half of which were reported this month.
The metropolitan government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors again close early to prevent a further spread of the virus. Koike requested that such businesses operate between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday through the end of August, and said the metropolitan government will pay 200,000 yen to each business abiding by virus-prevention guidelines.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.
The nationwide death total as of Thursday stood at 1,020.© KYODO
bokuda
eh?! Wha~aaT?!
klausdorth
Said it before, say it again and waiting for those to deny everything again:
that fat Lady saying proves to be true!
More than 400 after the 4-day-weekend.
Just wait and see what will happen during the summer vacation and Obon time!
Shubhansh Agrawal
400!!! Next are we heading towards the 4 digit mark?
Really wanted to go out during the Obon holidays, but now doing so is like playing with fire...
Can someone recommend some good ways of enjoying the leisure time at home?
Larr Flint
Not surprised at all, everyone knows what the next step will be, I already mention it few times. Let's have a faith in Shinzo Abe and Koike San to crush it before it will get worse.
Reckless
Statistically insignificant rise. Abe-san's plan to keep sick people at home in self-quarantine is paying off in spades.
Monty
Hey Guys...
400 cases among a population of 14.000.000 in Tokyo is 0.0028%
Let us say the reported number is wrong and it is 10x higher. So 4000 cases.
4000 cases among a population of 14.000.000 is 0.028%
Let us say this number is also wrong and it is 100x higher. So 40000 cases.
40000 cases among a population of 14.000.000 is 0.28%
Even it would be 40000 cases, it is lower than 0.5%.
And that after 8 months pandemic.
Everyine can decide by themselves to go into a panic or not.
Me, by myself, will continue like I do since 8 months, do my best personal prevention and live my life.
wtfjapan
Me, by myself, will continue like I do since 8 months, do my best personal prevention and live my life.
or become asymptomatic bring it home and infect the rest of your family, so many so blase until they become infected or a family member becomes infected.
nandakandamanda
If you look at the breakdown of cluster locations, they are mostly places where people remove their face masks, to eat drink, sing, shout, when under closer human spacing conditions.
Karaoke joints, night entertainment spots, restaurants, families at home, etc.
shogun36
Don't worry everyone.
We still have our "cool biz" and "go to" campaigns happening.
What are we concerned about?
iraira
Monty,
You are looking at numbers on one day.....Expand those cases over three or four weeks and you exceed the number of hospital beds In Tokyo available not just for severe Covid cases, but also for people suffering from other diseases or trauma.
Monty
@Wtfjapan
Please give a suggestion! What should I do according to you?
Quit my job?
My wife also quits her job?
My son stops going to school?
We lock down ourselves at home for the next 2 months, and then we can sleep in the park and eat garbage because we have no money for rent and food?
Like I said before. If you do your basic personal prevention, washing hands, wear mask, use sanitizer and keep social distance as much as possible, the risk that you get infected is almost zero!
And me, my family and everyone around us are doing these prevention since 8 months.
Monty
@iraira
Do you read and understand my post.
I count with 40000 cases. Probably we have in 3 weeks. But even with 40000 cases we are just 0.28%.
I agree with nandakandamanda, most clusters are, where people dont wear a mask!
vanityofvanities
Positive rates are increasing everyday while death rates getting lower and lower. What does this mean?
Monty
@Tom Doley
I dont understand what you are talking about!
Thomas Goodtime
These numbers...an absolute lie.
The 'mindo' is working out well isn't it Aso, you miserable dirty ojisan.
iraira
MontyMy point is keeping the numbers down so as not not saturate the hospitals. The number of patients the hospitals can take care of is difficult to increase. The numbers of infected, the true rate of spread, and most importantly, the remaining portion of the population who are susceptible to severe symptoms is not able to be calculated at present. That’s the problem.
Chico3
@ Monty - Here's another option. Move out of Tokyo and go south. Tokyo is overrated, over crowded, and too expensive. Japanese are nicer further south.
Monty
@chico3
I lived many years in Tokyo, then moved to country side for a few years, but now I am luckily back again since a few years in Tokyo.
I love Tokyo!
Yes, maybe you are right, south Japan is nice, but sorry I prefer Tokyo, even the Corona Numbers increase.
And I am not young anymore, so moving again is hard.
JaneM2
Living with the virus is the “new normal”. We have learned to live with other even more dangerous viruses, we will do it again with this one.
Simian Lane
I could care less about these new figures, I’ll take my chances. This morning, the government explicitly also said there is no need for a new lockdown as these figures, and the situation, is a different ballpark to late March.
Ascissor
Mind you, it's not just your own chances.
Akula
The virus itself seems to be attenuating, hence the low death rate. The virus is slowly burning itself out. The rise in numbers is concerning but not massive given Japan's population.
Toasted Heretic
All those who say they will do as they like and/or take their chances, don't be so selfish please.
It's not all about you.
TigersTokyoDome
But. Koike announced a "special" emergency yesterday. So we're all fine. We're "special"...
It means the death rates are a lie. And we won't see the death rates for May/ June yet. The only deaths we see stats for now are up to April/ May. If a Covid-19 death causes the official death as pneumonia or respiratory failure they are probably recording them as that. Olympics 2021 and all that.
iraira
Akika.
During the winter and spring, the virus was running around in the general population, so it was hitting more people who were susceptible (Ie., older people and people with comorbidities). Therefore you saw a higher fatality rate. Those people are not outside among the general population the people who are getting the disease now (ie., a younger group of people much healthier much more likely to survive the disease) which is not indicative the general population. Therefore now you see a lower fatality rate.
if you have a peer reviewed even a non-peer reviewed article from a source such as biorxiv or medrxiv, indicating the attenuation you suggested please post a link.
iraira
Sorry....Akula....autocorrect
bass4funk
Not again.....sigh....
Toasted Heretic
Maybe now you'll wear that mask.
kohakuebisu
I find this increase now with people wearing masks, using sanitizer, and doing some social distancing practices more concerning than the last time. It also seems to be happening in other countries that have previously been praised for their Covid-19 response. On the upside, the number of deaths or people seriously ill in Japan seems to be low.
Anyway, it looks like this stripped-down, less-fun existence we are having is going to continue.
Takara
ha again "some" number!
we know it's not the real number so let's keep calm on "low Mondays" and "high Thursdays, Fridays"...
"go to trouble" campaign is definitely paying off...but I think people are just getting used to life with corona that they are less careful...
(why to care?! No deaths...-being sarcastic here)
corona is going nowhere so we just have to adapt to that fact. Shouganai.
Orac
"More than 400 after the 4-day-weekend."
The four day weekend was the 23rd-26th. The incubation period for the virus is 14 days. It takes Tokyo 3 days to compile the stats for Covid 19,so these tests are for the 28th/29th, which means these positves picked up the virus so where around the week of the 14th.
Orac
But here is another number:
Mortality across the nation dropped by 3.5% in May from a year earlier, with Japan recording a total of 108,380 deaths from any cause, data released yesterday by the nation's Health Ministry showed.
So in the middle of pandemic, fewer Japanese people died.
Takara
orac
yes, it may be 14 day but symptom onset is on average 5-6 days and during those days you can just pass it to someone else.
Goodlucktoyou
Tokyo should do a two stage lockdown. People with a postcode ending in an odd number, no house arrest. Next day people with an even postcode, no house arrest. One day at work, one day at home.
Northernlife
But hey everyone Go travel....this pathetic government is utterly disgusting they have done nothing to try to even control this virus..once this starts hitting the older generation there wont be enough crematoriums to keep up with the bodies..
moonbloom
Numbers/stats related to deaths are to be taken with a huge grain of salt as at this point everyone knows the LDP routinely manipulates all data to their advantage.
Goodlucktoyou
Fake news. It can be anywhere from 3 to 14 days about. Depends on the health of the inflicted person and environment.
the virus lifespan on objects depends on the material. Face masks contamination lasts up to about 72 hours. If you touch your mask once, you will infect all objects. Wash your hands, don’t touch door handles etc. stay safe