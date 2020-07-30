Tokyo reports 463 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike reported 463 new coronavirus infections on Friday, a record daily increase.

The figure tops the previous single-day record of 367 marked Thursday, adding to concerns about a resurgence of infections across Japan, which fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.

The cumulative total of infections in Tokyo stands at 12,691, about half of which were reported this month.

The metropolitan government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors again close early to prevent a further spread of the virus. Koike requested that such businesses operate between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday through the end of August, and said the metropolitan government will pay 200,000 yen to each business abiding by virus-prevention guidelines.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

The nationwide death total as of Thursday stood at 1,020.

© KYODO