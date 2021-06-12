Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 467 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 467 new coronavirus cases, up 32 from Friday.

People in their 20s (160 cases) and their 30s (87) accounted for the highest numbers, while 48 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down five from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 890, down 52 from Friday.

Great news! Now the Japan Olympics will be safe and secure!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Suga-san's brilliant vaccine plan is working!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

