Tokyo reports 467 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,944

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 467 new coronavirus cases, up 32 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 390.9.

People in their 20s (160 cases) and their 30s (87) accounted for the highest numbers, while 48 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down five from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 890, down 52 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6 p.m. was 1,944. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (247), Okinawa (157), Osaka (126), Hokkaido (125), Aichi (123), Ibaraki (84), Saitama (83), Chiba (79), Fukuoka (47), Hyogo (38), Kyoto (35), Tochigi (34), Hiroshima (33) and Gifu (31).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 50.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today