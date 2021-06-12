Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 467 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,944

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 467 new coronavirus cases, up 32 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 390.9.

People in their 20s (160 cases) and their 30s (87) accounted for the highest numbers, while 48 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down five from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 890, down 52 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6 p.m. was 1,944. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (247), Okinawa (157), Osaka (126), Hokkaido (125), Aichi (123), Ibaraki (84), Saitama (83), Chiba (79), Fukuoka (47), Hyogo (38), Kyoto (35), Tochigi (34), Hiroshima (33) and Gifu (31).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 50.


8 Comments
Great news! Now the Japan Olympics will be safe and secure!

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

Suga-san's brilliant vaccine plan is working!

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

So up again! Anyone ready to praise the government's efforts? Don't think so. This is going to be a never ending story for the time being.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

This is going to be a never ending story for the time being

It’s either never ending or it’s for the time being. It can’t be both lol

Your post sums up the intelligence of most of the post on this site, self-contradicting drivel!!

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

6/9 6,210 PCR tests in Tokyo

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Having the daily vaccination count would also be nice

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Seems like vaccines are doing wonderful. I went to lunch at a family restaurant for lunch and it was crowded and everybody talking loudly and I don’t see how that is not spreading the virus

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Seems like vaccines are doing wonderful. I went to lunch at a family restaurant for lunch and it was crowded and everybody talking loudly and I don’t see how that is not spreading the virus

That is the thing, this is very likely spreading the virus, which is why you keep seeing hundreds of cases being detected daily even with the very limited efforts of the government to test and trace.

Vaccines (at the pace they are being given) are still at least a couple of months away from having an important effect on the numbers reported.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

