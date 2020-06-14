Tokyo reports 47 new daily coronavirus infections

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 47 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, Asahi television reported, the highest since the government lifted the state of emergency nationwide in late May.
The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said.
Of these 47 cases, said Jiji news agency, 18 were working at a club which provides male drinking companions for women.© Thomson Reuters 2020
2 Comments
ArtistAtLarge
Do not relax your guard. The pandemic is nowhere near over or even under control.
Reckless
Holy Smokes! I may be stuck here!!!
Mirai Hayashi
Thats a lot for a Sunday...wonder if it's going to be higher over the week...