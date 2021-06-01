Tokyo reports 471 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 471 new coronavirus cases, up 211 from Monday.

People in their 20s (115 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 60 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, down five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,323, down 26 from Monday.

Among other prefectures, Aichi reported 305 cases, Okinawa 223 and Hyogo 112.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

