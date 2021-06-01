Tokyo reports 471 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,643

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 471 new coronavirus cases, up 211 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 537.
People in their 20s (115 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 60 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, down five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,323, down 26 from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,643. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (305), Hokkaido (254), Okinawa (223), Osaka (201), Kanagawa (159), Saitama (114), Hyogo (112), Fukuoka (81), Gifu (70), Chiba (63), Hiroshima (51) and Shizuoka (43).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 91.
Antiquesaving
Private labs back from the weekend now numbers go up again!
It is sad that for most the only way to get tested in Japan is to pay which means we will never know the true numbers as many cannot or will not pay.
Most other developed countries testing is available to all and free.
Commodore Perry
Very scary numbers when looking at the positivity rates.
Shop online.
Oxycodin
I live near a PCR testing center so I can get tested anytime and is covered by insurance but the bio-tent looks freaky. Reminds me of the end of the movie of ET GO HOME where everyone wearing hazmat suites.
Antiquesaving
You say you can, have you tried?
My daughter tried, co-worker had covid-19, a week later she had a fever, she went to be tested and was told "No her symptoms were not severe enough" so her employer got her tested by a private lab.
This was repeated for everyone in the company, not one could get tested in the free public health test site.
Commodore Perry
Paid like JPY25,000 to have a swab jammed up my nasal passage in order to get a piece of paper with the type of test, result and so forth, written in English. To fly out of Japan.
And made a color copy.
Reckless
Wow! I am feeling feverish now....
Oxycodin
Yes @antiquesaving. I had to get a PCR and my results came negative but what scared me the most is actually sitting in a locked up bio-tent with outhers waiting to get PCR tested because you could easily catch it from being in that test just waiting for a test. It truely is scary but the doctors in that tent have more ballz than I do to be in there all day doing PCR testing which means they are much prone to catching it.
falseflagsteve
Low numbers, very good. We see Covid in retreat now and life slowly returns to normal. We know the vaccines reduce the chances of death and transmission to a certain degree. With vaccine roll out well under way we will soon wave good buy to the Covid nuisance
Pukey2
perry:
And when you come back, I bet you won't even have to pay half that amount for a test and certificate.
Akula
This is a positive number seeing it got to 1000 a day not so long ago. Osaka at 200 or so today as well.
Going in the right direction.
klausdorth
The same question remains all the time:
how many tests were performed. Again something like 2.000 or less?
I'll wait for the news at 19:00 to get more info.
ozellis
The chances of getting it are low. The chances of dying from it now are even lower.
An effective vaccine is at hand. More than one actually.
How scary are the numbers now? Elementary school level scary imo.
Antiquesaving
Guess going up by 200 in a single day nearly double the previous day is a good thing?
BTW on the day of 1,000 cases they tested just over 10,000 people.
Now on Sunday they tested just over 1,500 in all of Tokyo.
Does 1,500 test in a region like Tokyo make sense to anyone, especially considering the weekday testing was between 6,000 and 9,000 per day?
falseflagsteve
Antique
The numbers are indeed falling, hospital cases and deaths confirm the low numbers and the good news. It’s time for some us to realise that the battle against Covid is almost over. The chaos did not and will not unless a much deadlier variant appears.
The return to normality is important, yet we must still take precautions for now.
Antiquesaving
If anyone whishes to know how sad the testing situation is in Japan.
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/full-list-cumulative-total-tests-per-thousand-map
Japan a highly developed country is in par with developing countries like the Philippines which is actually testing more than Japan.
106 tests per 1,000 people in Japan
113 tests per 1,000 people in the Philippines.
186 tests per 1,000 people in South Korea
Most of the rest of the developed countries are testing over 600 per 1,000 people.
Waywardnihon
Relative to what? I understand your protestations against various conspiracy theories regarding reporting. However, viewing the pandemic period as a whole in Japan, it is clear that it has been a continuing trend of waves with higher peaks, followed by troughs with higher baselines, whatever metric you use. Vaccination is undoubtedly an important intervention against that, but there is no evidence that is impacting it yet.
Vreth
Australian government sees a few cases: lock it down and contain it, lives are important.
Japanese government sees hundreds a day: Shouganai, open the mall so my buddies can make their millions again :(
serendipitous1
Assuming the numbers are accurate, it's hard not to see that people in groups drinking booze have spread the virus a lot.
ian
It's quite remarkable that despite Japan's low testing numbers, the deaths hadn't piled up as much as many countries with high testing numbers.
Oxycodin
Either get wasted on booze or let the virus waste you eh?
ian
Number of deaths in Japan is actually very very low compared to many countries with very high testing numbers.
But of course number of deaths is not important, only the number of tests is
Antiquesaving
Simple don't test for covid and don't have deaths related to covid.
Interesting how last year there were an unusual number of unknown causes pneumonia deaths.
falseflagsteve
Osaka low numbers make me happy. City is up and running again, notice many more now realising that Covid is not as dangerous as they had been led to believe. The numbers will fall further with the vaccines being given at a fast rate.
noriahojanen
Better check 3-7 rolling average numbers. Or check daily figures across the same days over week (from last Sunday to this Sunday) where testing numbers/situations are nearly identical. Overall, numbers have been falling in key regions and most prefectures.
How come they are sending its national Olympic team to Japan if lives are important? In your logic Japan must be more dangerous and the Australian gov's move is inconsistent and hypocrite. Any criticism from Aussie citizens now under returning lockdown? If Tokyo is to blame for forcing the Olympics over life, Australia is complicit.