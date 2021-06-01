Tokyo reports 471 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,643

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 471 new coronavirus cases, up 211 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 537.

People in their 20s (115 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 60 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, down five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,323, down 26 from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,643. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (305), Hokkaido (254), Okinawa (223), Osaka (201), Kanagawa (159), Saitama (114), Hyogo (112), Fukuoka (81), Gifu (70), Chiba (63), Hiroshima (51) and Shizuoka (43).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 91.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

