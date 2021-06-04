Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases..

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 472 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 455.

People in their 20s (132 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 46 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,198, down 29 from Thursday.

Among other prefectures, Okinawa reported 247 cases, Aichi 266, Hokkaido 203 and Hyogo 75.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

